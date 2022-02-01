Spurs Vs Warriors: NBA Live Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

In a blockbuster NBA clash, the second-placed Golden State Warriors are set to take on 11th placed San Antonio Spurs. The match will begin at 2:30 AM BST on Wednesday, February 2 at the AT&T Centre in San Antonio. The Warriors are on a six-game winning streak as they sit second in the table. Spurs on the other hand are all the way down at 11th in the table.

Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors live stream details.

Spurs vs Warriors Team News

San Antonio Spurs: Point Gaurd - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Gaurd - Derrick White, Small Forward - Keldon Johnson, Power Forward - Doug McDermott, Center - Jakob Poeltl

Golden State Warriors: Point Guard - Steph Curry, Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Otto Porter Jr., Center - Kevon Looney

Spurs vs Warriors live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Spurs vs Warriors live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Spurs vs Warriors live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 2:30 AM BST on Wednesday, February 2 at the AT&T Centre in San Antonio.

Spurs vs Warriors live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Spurs vs Warriors live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 1 at the AT&T Centre in San Antonio.

