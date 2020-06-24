SS Vs LFL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live Game Info

The CBA League game on Wednesday will see Shanghai Sharks (SS) and Liaoning Flying Leopards squad (LFL) go up against each other. The CBA League game will be played in China. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 24 and will start at 1:00 PM IST. Shanghai Sharks have won just one game in the CBA League this season and will be hoping to add to that tally when they play Liaoning Flying Leopards on Wednesday. Here is the SS vs LFL Dream11 team, SS vs LFLDream11 prediction and SS vs LFL Dream11 top picks.

SS vs LFL Dream11 team and match updates

#CBA club Liaoning Flying Leopards have decided to activate former #NBA guard O.J. Mayo to play in upcoming matches in the 2019-20 season. Mayo, 32, has played in several overseas leagues, including for China's second-tier side Hunan. pic.twitter.com/WMa28bOqtU — Sports China (@PDChinaSports) June 22, 2020

SS vs LFL Dream11 prediction

SS vs LFL Dream11 prediction - Shanghai Sharks squad

Ray McCallum, Wang Tong, Yongsheng Wu, Tang Zihao, Lingyuan Meng, Hanchen Luo, Yuchen Shi, Huang Xu, Zhou Yanxu, Xudong Luo, Mingxin Ju, Yan Peng, Liang Cai, Gen Li, Ying Zhu, Hanlin Dong, Chunjun Zhang, Zhaoxu Zhang.

SS vs LFL Dream11 prediction - Liaoning Flying Leopards squad

Zhao Jiwei, ShiYan Gao, Zhuang Ma, Ailun Guo, Zhi Xuan Liu, Yan Shouqi, Minchen Chong, O. J. Mayo, Xu Guo, KaiQi Sun, Tian-ju He, Wang Huadong, Lu Zijie, Dejun Han, Xiaoxu Li, Liu Yan Yu.

SS vs LFL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Kickoff time - 1:00 PM IST

Venue - Shanghai, China

SS vs LFL Dream11 prediction: SS vs LFL Dream11 team

Here are the SS vs LFL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points based on past results:

Point-guards: R McCallum (SP)

Shooting-guards: A Guo

Small-forwards: M Juo, M Chong

Power-forwards: Y Tzhu, T He

Center: C Zhang, D Han

SS vs LFL Dream11 prediction

Liaoning Flying Leopards start as favourites against Shanghai Sharks in the CBA League on Wedne

Note: Please keep in mind that these SS vs LFL Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. SS vs LFL Dream11 prediction and SS vs LFL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Liaoning Flying Leopards Twitter