SS Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Game Preview

Shanghai Sharks (SS) will face Zhejiang Lions (ZL) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Monday, December 21 at 5:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Pudong Yuanshen Gymnasium in Shanghai, China. Here is our SS vs ZL Dream11 prediction, top picks and SS vs ZL Dream11 team.

SS vs ZL Dream11 prediction: SS vs ZL Dream11 team and preview

After losing their last game against Southern Tigers, Zhejiang Lions have slipped to the tenth spot in the CBA League standings. Sun Minghui and team have played eighteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing just as many. Shanghai Sharks, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot on the charts and are in a desperate need for a win. They have also played eighteen games so far, winning only five and losing thirteen.

SS vs ZL live: SS vs ZL schedule

Date: Monday, December 21, 2020

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Pudong Yuanshen Gymnasium, Shanghai, China

SS vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

SS vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Shanghai Sharks squad

Marcus Denmon, Hanlin Dong, Jimmer Fredette, Shang Gao, Mingxin Ju, Zheng Liu, Hanchen Luo, Xudong Luo, Kelanbaike Makan, Junxuan Ou, Yan Peng, Yuchen Shi, Wang Tong, Huang Xu, Zhou Yanxu, Zong Zan, Chunjun Zhang, Max Zhang, He Zhongda, Ying Zhu

SS vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Zhejiang Lions squad

Wilson Chandler, Sun Chunpeng, Jinqiu Hu, Zhuo Ji, Du Jinlun, Zhu Junlong, Jinglong Li, Jinxiao Li, Sun Minghui, Sun Minghui, Miroslav Raduljica, Xiao Wu, Feng Xin, Tian Zehao, Jiaren Zhao, Jiayi Zhao

SS vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Shanghai Sharks: Jimmer Fredette, Marcus Denmon, He Zhongda

Zhejiang Lions: Sun Minghui, Jinxiao Li, Jinqiu Hu

SS vs ZL Dream11 prediction: SS vs ZL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Sun Minghui, Feng Xin

Shooting Guard: Jimmer Fredette, Marcus Denmon

Small Forwards: Jinxiao Li

Power Forward: He Zhongda

Centre: Jinqiu Hu, Zong Zan

SS vs ZL live: SS vs ZL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Zhejiang Lions are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The SS vs ZL Dream11 prediction and SS vs ZL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SS vs ZL Dream11 team and SS vs ZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva.com