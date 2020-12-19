SSG Vs GC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Preview

Quick links:
San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC (SSG) will face Herbalife Gran Canaria (GC) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Saturday night, December 19 (December 20 for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. The game will be played at the Plaza de Toros de Illumbe in Gipuzkoa, Spain. Here is our SSG vs GC Dream11 prediction and SSG vs GC Dream11 team.
By winning their last outing against Montakit Fuenlabrada, Herbalife Gran Canaria have moved up to the 16th spot of the Spanish Liga ACB standings. Matt Costello and team have played thirteen games so far in the tournament, winning only three and losing ten. San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC, on the other hand, are in a far worse sport. They are currently sitting in the last place (19th) of the charts with a win-loss record of 2-11.
Lorenzo Cugini, Johnny Dee, Jaime Echenique, Lucas Faggiano, Brandone Francis, William Magarity, Mikel Motos, Viny Okouo, Julen Olaizola, Xabi Oroz, Dino Radoncic, Jan Span, Pere Tomas
Andrew Albicy, Olek Balcerowski, Javier Beiran, Beka Burjanadze, Matt Costello, Amedeo Della Valle, Tomas Dimsa, Khalifa Diop, Frankie Ferrari, Jovan Kljajic, Ruben Lopez, Jean Montero, Stan Okoye, Fabio Santana, John Shurna, A.J. Slaughter, Oliver Stevic, Jake Wiley
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Herbalife Gran Canaria are the favourites to win the game.
🏀 ¡DÍA DE PARTIDO!— Herbalife Gran Canaria (@GranCanariaCB) December 19, 2020
📍 San Sebastián Arena
🆚 Acunsa GBC
⌚ 19:45h
📺 Movistar Deportes
🏆 Liga Endesa, J15
✊ #VamosGranca | #TodaUnaIsla pic.twitter.com/nKACCpB3rn
