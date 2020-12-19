SSG Vs GC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Preview

San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC (SSG) will face Herbalife Gran Canaria (GC) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Saturday night, December 19 (December 20 for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. The game will be played at the Plaza de Toros de Illumbe in Gipuzkoa, Spain. Here is our SSG vs GC Dream11 prediction and SSG vs GC Dream11 team.

SSG vs GC Dream11 prediction: SSG vs GC Dream11 team and preview

By winning their last outing against Montakit Fuenlabrada, Herbalife Gran Canaria have moved up to the 16th spot of the Spanish Liga ACB standings. Matt Costello and team have played thirteen games so far in the tournament, winning only three and losing ten. San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC, on the other hand, are in a far worse sport. They are currently sitting in the last place (19th) of the charts with a win-loss record of 2-11.

SSG vs GC live: SSG vs GC schedule

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Plaza de Toros de Illumbe, San Sebastian, Spain

SSG vs GC Dream11 prediction: Squad list

SSG vs GC Dream11: San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC squad

Lorenzo Cugini, Johnny Dee, Jaime Echenique, Lucas Faggiano, Brandone Francis, William Magarity, Mikel Motos, Viny Okouo, Julen Olaizola, Xabi Oroz, Dino Radoncic, Jan Span, Pere Tomas

SSG vs GC Dream11: Herbalife Gran Canaria squad

Andrew Albicy, Olek Balcerowski, Javier Beiran, Beka Burjanadze, Matt Costello, Amedeo Della Valle, Tomas Dimsa, Khalifa Diop, Frankie Ferrari, Jovan Kljajic, Ruben Lopez, Jean Montero, Stan Okoye, Fabio Santana, John Shurna, A.J. Slaughter, Oliver Stevic, Jake Wiley

SSG vs GC Dream11 prediction: Top picks

San Sebastian Gipuzkoa BC: Lucas Faggiano, Dino Radoncic, Viny Okouo

Herbalife Gran Canaria: Frankie Ferrari, Stan Okoye, Matt Costello

SSG vs GC Dream11 prediction: SSG vs GC Dream11 team

Point Guards: Lucas Faggiano

Shooting Guard: Johnny Dee, Frankie Ferrari

Small Forwards: Dino Radoncic, Stan Okoye

Power Forward: John Shurna

Center: Matt Costello, Viny Okouo

SSG vs GC live: SSG vs GC match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Herbalife Gran Canaria are the favourites to win the game.

🏀 ¡DÍA DE PARTIDO!

📍 San Sebastián Arena

🆚 Acunsa GBC

⌚ 19:45h

📺 Movistar Deportes

🏆 Liga Endesa, J15

✊ #VamosGranca | #TodaUnaIsla pic.twitter.com/nKACCpB3rn — Herbalife Gran Canaria (@GranCanariaCB) December 19, 2020

Note: The SSG vs GC Dream11 prediction and SSG vs GC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SSG vs GC Dream11 team and SSG vs GC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

