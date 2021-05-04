Steph Curry Averaging ASTONISHING 36.8 PPG Since April With 15 Games With 30+ Pts

Steph Curry, for many, has saved the NBA 2020-21 season. The Golden State Warriors icon had been carrying the team this entire season, relentlessly pursuing an NBA playoff spot. Currently, the NBA star has been scoring 36.8 PPG since April, leading the Warriors without Klay Thompson. Drawing serious NBA MVP award chatter, the two-time NBA MVP has exceeded all expectations this season. Here is more on the Steph Curry PPG stat and Steph Curry 3-point record holding the key to the Warriors playoff chances -

Steph Curry stats: What is the Steph Curry PPG stat?

Playing better than his last MVP season, Steph Curry has passed Bradley Beal to come out on top as the scoring leader with a 31.3-point average. Curry has fans and experts stunned, who did not expect his season to take such a turn without the other Splash Brother on the court.

Steph Curry's last two quarters: 40 points.

Opponents: 33 points

He went for 23 in the third in Houston and Rockets only had 12. Then he sat the entire fourth. Had 17 in first quarter tonight. Pelicans only had 21. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2021

The Warriors' 2015-16 season was historic, the team going 73-9 during the regular season while Curry dominated the league – making him the first unanimous MVP in league history. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green complemented Curry, while the Warriors star remained under the spotlight.

Steph Curry is finally getting exposed without 4 hall of famers around him! pic.twitter.com/w0ZKlhXCw1 — (33-32) (@StephRevengeSZN) May 2, 2021

Now, with Curry delivering his own historic performance, he might just win his third MVP award. Along with experts, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson also seems to believe that Curry is an MVP candidate for the season. "It’s hard to deny Steph Curry from being the NBA’s MVP! He is the #1, #2, and #3 option for the Warriors and is STILL dominating!!" he wrote.

Steph Curry 3-point record this season

“I’ve run out of ways to describe Steph’s play,” Steve Kerr, when Curry came through with 37 points and 7 three-pointers vs the Sacramento Kings. "The shot-making is just unbelievable and mind-boggling, but I’ve used those phrases already".

April, on its own, was a month Curry and his fans will never forget. The three-time NBA champion averaged 37.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He had scored 40 points in five games, one 50-point game and four games with 10 or more three-pointers. He made 96 threes over 15 games in April, which broke James Harden's previous record.

He also has 21 games with a minimum of 10 three-pointers. No other NBA player has done so in over five games.

What are the Warriors playoff chances?'

If the NBA playoffs started now, the Warriors will qualify for the playoffs and will face the No. 1 seeded Utah Jazz. From each conference, ten teams make it to the postseason. There will also be a play-in tournament for the last spot, which will be conducted between the seventh to 10th seed. If that happens right now, Curry and the Warriors will be playing with the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs.

