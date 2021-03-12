Steph Curry BLASTS At Warriors Bench As They Fall To Clippers; Watch

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry cut a frustrated figure as his side stumbled to a 130-104 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Steph Curry had one of his worst games of the season against the Clippers, finishing with 14 points in 27 minutes as Golden State extended their streak to four losses. The two-time former MVP was captured to be visibly animated on the sidelines as the Warriors stumbled further in the Western Conference NBA standings.

Warriors vs Clippers highlights: Steph Curry gave fiery pep talk to Warriors bench

Over the years, head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green have been the ones who have let their displeasure known every time the Warriors have given a lackadaisical effort on the court. However, given the circumstances of their performance against the Clippers, it was Steph Curry who fired up, letting his resentment known to his teammates. Seeing Curry animated is a sight not many are used to, with commentator Reggie Miller saying, "That might be the most animated I've ever seen him during a game. There's a sense of urgency here. It's good to see that from Curry".

His sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, could relate to how the two-time NBA MVP's teammates felt. She tweeted, "He got mad at me once 7 years ago and I still feel like a terrible person lol". Speaking to the reporters after the game, Curry spoke about his frustration and said that it is always about what is happening at the moment. The soon-to-be 33-year-old said, "That's just basketball. Trying to be competitive spirit and leadership in all different type of ways, but we had an opportunity to set the tone for the second half of the season and obviously didn't do it. We've got to do something about that going into the next game".

Steph explains why he was heated during a third quarter timeout pic.twitter.com/1u81di8GkG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2021

Curry's frustration was evident after he spoke about the Warriors embracing their tough schedule out of the All-Star break. Golden State were in good form and had built a 19-15 record, winning three games straight, but gave away all the momentum with a four-game losing streak. The Warriors now go home to Bay Area for a back-to-back with the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Monday at Chase Center. The 2018 champions will have to buck up if they have to make it to the playoffs, or else Curry's frustrations might soon boil over.

(Image Courtesy: Viral Sports Twitter)