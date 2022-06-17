Steph Curry Breaks Down On Court Post Winning NBA 2022 With Golden State Warriors; WATCH

The NBA 2021-22 season concluded on Friday with Golden State Warriors picking up their historic seventh championship title after triumphing over Boston Celtics. Warriors won the NBA 2021-22 Finals by 4-2, following a 90-103 victory over the Celtics at the TD Garden in Game 6 of the Finals. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry top-scored during Game 6 of the Finals by scoring a total of 34 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists and ended up winning the NBA Finals MVP award for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, as the Warriors squad kicked off celebrations following the final buzzer of the match, Curry was spotted breaking down in the middle of the court. This was a heart-melting moment for the fans as it displayed how much effort the player put into his game. It is pertinent to note that this was Curry’s fourth NBA championship victory with the Warriors.

Watch Stephen Curry breaking down after the NBA Championship win:

Stephen Curry celebrates the #NBAFinals win with the fam 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SJsWSWpBcY — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

we're not crying



ok yes we're crying pic.twitter.com/jPtz0xYeJB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

Warriors fought against all odds for two years, during the last two seasons in the NBA, which also saw the team dropping down to the bottom of the conference tables. However, with Clay Thompson returning to the team around the midway point of the 2021-22 season, the Warriors were finally back to their prime and attained glory.

Stephen Curry shares his thoughts post NBA 2021-22 championship victory

In the meantime, it should be noted that Curry had a brutal Game 5 against the Celtics, wherein he contributed with only 16 points. He stormed his way back into the limelight by exploding for 34 points in 40 minutes and shooting 12-for-21 from the field in Game 6 and picking his first-ever Finals MVP. Speaking in the post-match interview, a teary-eyed Steph Curry revealed his thoughts about the win.

“I am so proud of our group. I thank god every day that I play at the highest level with some amazing people. I think we do know what all of this is all about. For the championship and what he has been through in the last few years, beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this floor right now. It's surreal. Very surreal. We were so far away from it... We hit rock bottom with injuries.... never take this for granted because you never know when you'll get back here,” Curry can be heard saying in a video shared by the team.

