Steph Curry Brings Chase Center To Golf Course, Ex-NBA MVP Wins ACC Tournament | WATCH

One of the greatest professional basketball players of all time, Steph Curry, is now spreading greatness in the field of Golf Course. From being a seasoned player at hard maple to an avid golfer in the off-season, the Golden State Warriors Point Guard always goes for long and hits the target more often than not. This time, he won the American Century Championship with an eagle on 18.

Steph Curry wins American Century Championship

One could be deceived into thinking that they were at Chase Center during another Golden State Warriors championship run with the "MVP" screams showering down, numerous Bay Area celebs in attendance, and Steph Curry lifting his arms in victory. While the atmosphere was quite similar, it was a different setting. On Sunday, Curry won his maiden American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe's Edgewood golf course.

Steph won the competition thanks to a first-round performance that was almost flawless and a remarkable hole-in-one in the second round. With the confidence of someone who shoots over 90% from the free throw line, Curry drained a putt on the 18th hole to clinch the celebrity tournament before tossing his cap in the air and running to the sideline to embrace his wife Ayesha.

STEPH CURRY WINS THE @ACChampionship WITH A EAGLE ON 18! 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/OH8alOhYMn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2023

Steph Curry becomes second basketball player to win ACC tournament

Following Vinny Del Negro in 2021, Steph Curry becomes just the second basketball player to win the tournament. He beat Fish by a score of two after shooting 75 percent. Curry was the star of the Tahoe weekend, from his hole-in-one on hole 17 on Saturday to other outstanding putts.

NFL sensation Patrick Mahomes enjoyed himself but was unable to recover from his early-tournament problems. He came in 62nd with a score of minus-five and placed 62nd overall. But he'll always cherish the sweet recollection of defeating Curry in Capital One's The Match a few weeks ago.