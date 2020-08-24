Steph Curry Cheers For Brother Seth Virtually During Mavericks Vs Clippers Game

With Seth Curry competing for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors star and Seth's older brother Steph Curry was among the fans and cheering for his family virtually. Seth and the Dallas Mavericks (No. 7 seed) are currently facing the Los Angeles Clippers (No. 2 seed) in the playoffs' Round 1. Following the nail-biting 135-133 victory over the Clippers, the Mavs tied the series at 2-2.

Mavs vs Clippers highlights: Steph Curry cheers for Seth Curry as an NBA virtual fan during Mavericks' Game 4

Steph and Dell Curry check in as virtual fans at the Mavs game to support Seth! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HZEkVC15OD — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 23, 2020

Before the 2019-20 season resumed, Steph Curry spoke to The New York Times about having FOMO (fear of missing out) as the other teams were getting ready to play at the NBA bubble in Orlando. While he was happy about basketball returning, the three-time NBA champion said he was missing the game. Curry, who will miss his first playoff game in seven years, cheered for his brother along with their father, Dell Curry.

“Obviously I was happy to see basketball back on TV, but that first week I had major FOMO,” Curry told Marc Stein. "Once you see Bron (LeBron James) and Kawhi (Leonard) and P.G. (Paul George) go at it, and you remember how much fun it is to play in those types of games and that kind of level, you miss it badly."

Seth Curry also spoke about his playoff appearance and his brother Steph Curry being at home. “For most of my career, I’m usually the one who’s been home watching Steph late in the season,” Seth explained. “Now it’s the other way around and I’m still at work. I can tell it’s a little tough on him." Back then, the Warriors star has promised Seth Curry that he would wear his No. 30 jersey and appear as a virtual fan at the bubble.

NBA playoffs scores: Mavs vs Clippers highlights

While Luka Doncic's historic 43-point performance led the Mavericks to their victory, Seth Curry drew attention by calling Doncic a "bad white boy", and trash-talking Paul George. He referred to George as a "b**** a**", which was a result of George's inconsistent performance during the series. George went 3-of-14 from the field and finished with 9 points for the Clippers while shooting 29% in the Round 1 series. Seth added 15 points to Doncic's 43 points as the Mavs restored parity in the series.

Seth Curry after scoring an AND-1 on Paul George: “Bi*ch a**.” pic.twitter.com/Ugi327eSOd — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 23, 2020

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Twitter)