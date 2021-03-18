Steph Curry Injury: Warriors' Coach Kerr Gives Update On Star's 'Scary' Tailbone Contusion

Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry might be out for a few games after a scary tailbone injury during the team's 108-94 win against the Houston Rockets. Already playing with a depleted roster on most days, having Steph Curry back on the court had been one constant for the Dubs this season. While head coach Steve Kerr admitted that though the fall did look dangerous, Curry should be back soon.

Steph Curry injury to sideline him for few games

"He says he's going to be fine long term," Kerr said after the fall, admitting that it will bother him for the next few days at least. No idea if he'll play in Memphis [on Friday], but he seems to be feeling like he'll be OK over the next week or so, but we'll see ... and please don't take that to mean that I'm saying he's going to be out for a week".

Kerr also added that he could be practising by Thursday (Friday IST), and promised to update about the situation as soon as he knew more. As per Kerr, Curry did not get an X-ray after the game, and might not undergo additional tests. "I didn't see it at first, and then after the buzzer sounded, I saw everybody getting up to look at what was happening," Kerr said. "So it was scary".

Last season in 2019, Curry fractured his arm during a game against the Phoenix Suns, which sidelined him for months. While he made his return in 2020, the league went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. With Klay Thompson already sidelined for his Achilles, the Warriors need Curry to be healthy throughout the season.

Curry's injury happened during the third quarter, where the three-time NBA champion missed a three-pointer. Unfortunately, he was the momentum pushed him towards the risers near the Rockets' bench. Curry tripped and was unable to stop his fall. He was on the floor for some time, clearly in pain before heading to the locker and being ruled out.

Kerr explained that he did not see Curry's fall at first, which made it scary. "He told me after that he started backpedalling and normally he would have basically fallen back into the fans sitting courtside, but there's nobody there, obviously".

Teammate Draymond Green also spoke about the same, adding that while it might not be too long, health is always most important. "When you're dealing with a tailbone injury, if that's not right, other things tend to shut down and you start to use other muscles that you shouldn't be using".

Rockets vs Warriors highlights

Despite Curry's injury, the Warriors win handed the Rockets a franchise record of 18 straight losses. "Draymond was having fun out there tonight," Kerr said of Green, who scored his third triple-double of the season with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jordan Poole scored 23 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the three-point range. For the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr dropped 25 points, while Christian Wood added 21 points.

NBA standings

After the Rockets vs Warriors highlights, the Warriors are ranked ninth in the NBA standings in the Western Conference with 21 wins and 20 losses. The Rockets are second-worst (No. 14) in the West with an 11-28 record. The Utah Jazz lead the league, while the Philadelphia 76ers lead the East.

Warriors vs Grizzlies live streaming

The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode.

Date and Time: Friday, March 18, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, March 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Steph Curry net worth stands at $130 million. The Warriors star's average salary is around $70 million, while his deal with Under Armour and other endorsements earn him his remaining income. Last year, Forbes named him one of the richest athletes in the world along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

