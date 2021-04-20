Steph Curry MVP Argument Picks Speed As Warriors Star Shows RED HOT Form

In 2015 and 2016, Steph Curry won his two MVP awards, setting a standard for his own game. Now, at 33 years of age, Curry has eclipsed his own 2016 stat-line. Carrying the Golden State Warriors on his own, the NBA icon is averaging a career-high 31.4 points, earning himself a spot on this season's NBA MVP race.

Steph Curry MVP chances over Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid

Steph Curry (31.4) has passed Bradley Beal (31.1) as this season's leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/voLxxYoEoU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2021

Over the last ten Warriors games, Curry is averaging 39.9 points per game. As of now, Curry has the longest 30-point game streak for Warriors players since the legendary Wilt Chamberlain in 1964. Additionally, he is posting 43.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists over the last four games

Steph Curry has 6 games with 10+ threes THIS SEASON.



No other player has more than 5 in THEIR CAREER. pic.twitter.com/2FGIziycC5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2021

Since the 2020-21 season began, Curry's performance has drawn attention, earning comparisons to his previous MVP seasons. The Warriors' 2015-16 season was historic, the team going 73-9 during the regular season while Curry dominated the league – making him the first unanimous MVP in league history. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green complemented Curry, while the Warriors star remained under the spotlight.

Who will become MVP?

Steph Curry over the last 5 games:



53 PTS - 58 FG% - 55 3P%

42 PTS - 70 FG% - 68 3P%

33 PTS - 5 AST - 48 FG%

47 PTS - 55 FG% - 57 3P%

49 PTS - 50 FG% - 58 3P%



MVP talks need to intensify. ðŸ‘€ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/iMQN97eErB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 20, 2021

If the Warriors perform more consistently during the second half of the season, Curry might as well win his third MVP award. Along with experts, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson also seems to believe that Curry is an MVP candidate for the season. "It’s hard to deny Steph Curry from being the NBA’s MVP! He is the #1, #2, and #3 option for the Warriors and is STILL dominating!!" he wrote.

He even praised the 33-year-old after the 107-96 win over the 76ers.

Steph Curry left no doubt about who the real MVP is tonight! He scored 49 points and led his Warriors to victory over the Sixers 107-96. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

However, along with Curry, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are the other two players gaining significant attention for their season. Embiid has led the Philadelphia 76ers to their top seed in the Eastern Conference this season, averaging 30 points and 11.1 rebounds. Fans and experts have praised Embiid's game, which has improved since last season with proper support from the team.

Jokic, on the other hand, seems to be another fan favourite. Averaging 26.1 points per game, the Denver Nuggets star is in the middle of a breakout season, ready to carry the Nuggets into another deep playoff run.

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)