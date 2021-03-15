Steph Curry Shares Adorable Birthday Courtside Moment With Son As GSW Beat Jazz 131-119

Steph Curry celebrated his birthday this season by leading the Golden State Warriors to a 131-119 victory against the Utah Jazz. Curry and Draymond Green propelled the team to victory, snapping their four-game losing streak. Another highlight during the night, however, was the Warriors star's adorable courtside moment with his son Canon Curry.

Steph Curry ended up celebrating his birthday at the Chase Center – with his son Canon and a Warriors win over the league-leading Utah Jazz. "Straight cheesin with young wolf," he wrote on his IG. "Only thing better than winning is a win on the bday with my fam!! Thank you for the love and well wishes #dubnation, much appreciated".

Both Curry and Canon pose for the cameras together, the little Curry already a fan favourite.

Even the blue and pink kicks he wore for his birthday had been designed by his daughters Riley and Ryan. In an interview, Curry spoke about how wearing the shoes made by his kids was "special".

Fans react to Steph Curry son moment

steph curry son? i don’t see damian lillard here — Honest NBA Fan (@Honest_NBAfan) March 15, 2021

Curry so inspirational — HardcoreLove (@HardcoreLoveMac) March 14, 2021

A lovely moment between Father and a good way to celebrate a birthday , win and a moment with your Son — Swithin Busingye (@swith157) March 14, 2021

Next Great Warrior — READY OUBRE JR (@READYBOi_) March 14, 2021

Point God and future point God ... — MJGoat (@GoatRaf) March 15, 2021

Warriors vs Jazz score

The Warriors put an end to their four-game losing streak with a win over the league-leading Utah Jazz in a 131-119 encounter on Sunday (Monday IST). Draymond Green scored 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the team, which was his 26th career triple-double. Curry finished the game with 32 points, shooting 6-of-9 from the three-point range. Andrew Wiggins had 24 points.

Rookie James Wiseman added 16 points, shooting 8-of-11 from the field.

"Now it matters what we do coming out of it," Green said after the game, aware of the magnitude of their big win. "This could be a turning point".

The Utah Jazz has Rudy Gobert scoring 24 points and a career-high 28 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, while Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson scored 23 and 21 points respectively. This was the Jazz's tenth loss of the season, making them the last team in the NBA to reach a double-digit loss.

"A big part of competing is learning how to bounce back from losing," coach Steve Kerr said as the team won for the first time since their encounter against Charlotte Hornets in February. Kerr added that they wanted to play aggressively, which is how he said a team wins games and "dig out of a four-game losing streak". "I think when you do that you have a better chance of establishing a front, kind of a wall, a mentality, who you're going to be".

(Image credits: NBA Twitter)