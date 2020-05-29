Steph Curry Shows Advanced Basketball Skills Fans Could Learn At Home; Watch Video

As a result of the extended lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, professional athletes like Venus Williams and Roger Federer have been coaching fans by sharing detailed workout videos. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the latest addition to this list of athletes. The three-time NBA Champion posted several videos through Underrated's Twitter page which could help fans at home practice basketball and improve their own performance.

Also read | Steph Curry skills: Young Lakers fan shoots like Steph Curry

Steph Curry teaches fans advanced basketball moves that could be tried at home

These are unprecedented times and we want you to know that we are here for you. Our guy @StephenCurry30 wanted to help keep you in shape and fine tune those skills. Make sure to come back each week for new Skills + Drills. Let's get it! #StayUnderrated pic.twitter.com/R5CFILcM9l — Underrated Tour (@underrated) May 18, 2020

Welcome to Edition ✌️ of Underrated Skills + Drills. DISCLAIMER: We are not responsible for your coach hating this one! 🤭 😂 #StayUnderrated pic.twitter.com/bhHXfY3f3p — Underrated Tour (@underrated) May 25, 2020

Also read | Steph Curry workout and Steph Curry skills: Warriors star practices with G League side in bid to regain fitness

Steph Curry helps fans learn and get better at basketball through various workout videos

In a video, Steph Curry directly addresses fans, stating that he is aware of how much everyone is missing basketball. He then adds that he is there to help them and give fans some 'skills and drills'. These drills, as per Curry, could be practised by anyone no matter where they were. Steph added that with these drills, one can continue working on their game and be ready to go once they are back on the court after the quarantine measures have been lifted.

In the first video, the Warriors star shows everyone how to go from a single-leg reverse lunge into a Romanian deadlift and then into a layup finish. Curry recommended at least 10 to 12 sets of that set to improve one's strength and stability in the lower body. In the most recent tweet, Curry gets 'really fancy' with his workout. It is a passing drill and warned viewers that coaches might get annoyed if players showed these moves to them during training after the lockdown has ended.

Curry first does a little bounce, puts the ball behind his back, does a chest and bounce pass and then asks the fans to get creative. He then adds that everyone's 'assist to turnover' ratios will not be his responsibility.

Also read | Steph Curry skills, Steph Curry workout and Steph curry shooting: Curry to return in March?

Nice work! Not always the most fun work, but building that strength and core stability are vital. More to come! #StayUnderrated https://t.co/25r96iZNT9 — Underrated Tour (@underrated) May 20, 2020

Also read | Steph Curry skills, Steph Curry workout and Steph Curry shooting: Is Curry gearing for NBA return?

(Image courtesy: NBA official site)