Steph Curry Sneakers To Be Auctioned; Families Of Atlanta Shooting Victims To Get Donation

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry wore custom made sneakers on Sunday (Monday IST). One-of-a-kind, the pair of shoes will help those affected by hate against Asian community in USA. Steph Curry is among many NBA players and coaches who spoke against the shootings which claimed countless lives.

Curry showed support for the Asian community by honouring victims at the Atlanta spa shootings. He wore custom sneakers, which had been handpainted yellow and black. They were made with Bruce Lee Foundation and will be reportedly auctioned off. The money will then be given to the families of all the eight victims during the shootings. "Under the heavens, there is but one family," a Bruce Lee quote is on each shoe.

While talking to the media, Curry spoke about the "disgust, horror and outright anger" he feels at any sort of violence that happens in the country. "After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better," he said while speaking to Undefeated.

Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, who runs the Bruce Lee Foundation as the chairperson, also spoke about the meaningful collaboration. "I think Stephen's gesture is a beautiful example of allyship and solidarity in action," she said. She added that her father and family were chosen as "symbol for the idea" that everyone is a family, and should stand up for each other.

"Steph never ceases to amaze me," head coach Steve Kerr said. He referred to the Warriors icon as an "incredibly thoughtful, aware, self-aware athlete who combines this beautiful confidence and humility and compassion". Kerr himself has always spoken about things candidly, never shying away from explaining his views.

Fans react to Curry's gesture for families of victims of Atlanta spa shootings

NBA Scores: Warriors vs Hawks

Clint Capela dropped 24 points and 18 rebounds in the Atlanta Hawks 117-111 win over the Golden State. While the Warriors (with Curry and Draymond Green this time) were a better team than their last game vs the Toronto Raptors, they were unable to hold out against the Hawks.

This is the Golden State's seventh loss in the past eight encounters. Curry, back from his prolonged tailbone injury, had 37 points for the team. While he dominated the first half, the Hawks did a better job at limiting him later.

NBA standings latest

With 23 wins and 27 losses, the Warriors are ranked 10th in the Western Conference. The Hawks, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the East with 26 wins and 24 losses.

(Image credits: Steph Curry Instagram, AP)