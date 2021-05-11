Steph Curry Surpasses Kobe Bryant With Another 30-point Game For This Specific Record

When the Golden State Warriors began their NBA 2020-21 season, no one expected Steph Curry to deliver a historic season. Curry is leading the league in scoring this season, probably in line for this third NBA MVP award. With every passing week, there will be an NBA 3-point record broken by the three-time NBA champion, who is showing no signs of slowing down as the regular season is almost coming to an end.

Steph Curry overtakes Kobe Bryant record

Most 30-point games by a player in their 12th season or later:



44 — Michael Jordan (1996-17)

37 — Steph Curry (2020-21)

36 — Kobe Bryant (2007-08) pic.twitter.com/6X4RLR3ilw — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 11, 2021

In the 12th year of his NBA career, Curry has proved to be unstoppable. On Monday (Tuesday IST), Curry's last-minute three helped the Warriors hold off the Utah Jazz in a 119-116 encounter. The NBA icon scored 36 points, only strengthening his place as the NBA's leading scorer. With Bradley Beal sidelined due to a hamstring strain, Curry has time to work on his average as they head to the play-in tournament.

However, the victory against the top-seeded Utah Jazz has brought along another record for Curry. As per various reports, Curry has more 30-point games by a player in their 12th season than Kobe Bryant. Michael Jordan leads the list with 44 games, while Curry and Bryant follow at 37 and 36.

Stephen Curry stats

April, on its own, was a month Curry and his fans will never forget. The three-time NBA champion averaged 37.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He had scored 40 points in five games, one 50-point game and four games with 10 or more three-pointers. He made 96 threes over 15 games in April, which broke James Harden's previous record.

Steph Curry has 324 made 3s this season, tying his 3rd best total in his career (2016-17), which is also the 4th best total ALL TIME



2016-17 he played 79 games vs 60 games this season



If he shot his season avg over 19 more games he'd shatter his NBA record w about 427 made 3s — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) May 9, 2021

As of now, Curry is averaging 31.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game this season. He is shooting 48.7% from the field, and 42.9% from the three-point line. Not only is Curry scoring better than his MVP season, but he is also putting up a career-high score.

Current NBA play-in tournament bracket

Western Conference

No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors

No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 – Indiana Pacers vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards

(Image credits: AP)