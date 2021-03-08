Steph Curry Was Already Waving At The Audience Before Lillard's Winning Shot: WATCH

With the COVID-19 threat still prevalent, the NBA was not so sure about conducting an All-Star Game. However, the game was held on Sunday (Monday IST) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. While multiple players were given replacements, the game was conducted successfully, with Team LeBron earning $1.25 million for the charity their team had chosen.

NBA All-Star game: Steph Curry was already waving before the Dame Lillard shot went in

Steph started waving goodbye before Dame even pulled up for the win 😳#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HhgmKhdCak — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Last season, Steph Curry missed the All-Star Game after his hand injury kept him out for most of the season. While he returned right before the season went on hiatus, he was unable to play at the All-Star game. This year, fans were beyond excited to see Steph Curry return to the All-Star Game — even teaming up with LeBron James.

While Team LeBron won it all during the All-Star Game, it was Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lilliard who sealed the deal with his three-pointer. Steph Curry, however, had started waving to the audience before Lillard's shot went in. "Steph and Dame killing it from the half court! Sheeeeesh," one user wrote on Twitter, while another noted how selfless the Golden State Warriors icon can be.

Curry also won the three-point contest, obtaining a narrow victory over the Utah Jazz's Mike Conley. This was his second career three-point contest win. The first one came in 2015, making him the only player to not do it in back-to-back seasons.

Fans react to Dame Lillard winner shot and Curry waving

That what Steph does to Dame in the playoffs! — RING SZN 🏆 (@BKLYNUPNEXT) March 8, 2021

Just imagine if Klay, Dame and, Steph all on the same team trading 3s every possession they have. Gonna have you out there like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/EVM4Iz1aWw — $ʟɪᴍ💔 (@thebighomieB) March 8, 2021

Steph and Dame killing it from the half court! Sheeeeesh! 🥶☠ — AK (@ajk_arunjay) March 8, 2021

He's The ultimate teammate .... never seen him jealous or wanting to be the man .. always happy when his teammates over shine him — 𝓜𝓪𝓱𝓶𝓸𝓾𝓭 (@Astro_Mode_) March 8, 2021

Team LeBron vs Team Durant game highlights

James scored only four points in the 13 minutes he played. Giannis scored 35 points, also winning the MVP award. Damian Lillard and Curry followed with 32 points and 28 points respectively. With captain Kevin Durant sidelined with his injury, Bradley Beal ended up scoring team-high 26 points. Kyrie Irving followed with 24 points. James Harden and Jayson Tatum both finished with 21 points apiece in the 170-150 encounter.

While Team LeBron raised $1.25 million for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Team Durant will be donating $500,000 for the United Negro College Fund.

(Image credits: NBA on TNT Twitter)