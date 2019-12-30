Stephen Curry And His Daughter Riley Show Us Their Adorable Handshake, Watch Video

Stephen Curry's seven-year-old daughter Riley stole the show before the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) at the Chase Center. Before the game, Riley and Stephen Curry were seen sharing a special handshake. The video became instantly popular and had around 4.3 million views on Twitter. The Dub Nation were in awe of Riley and Stephen Curry. They loved the video's cuteness and positivity. Curry, who is currently sidelined due to a broken hand, was attending the game to support the Warriors.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: James Harden waxes lyrical about Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, says 'NBA is missing them'

NBA 2019-20: Stephen Curry show us their special handshake before the Mavericks vs Warriors game

♥️ Riley Curry 🤝 Steph Curry ♥️ pic.twitter.com/M6jKYNWRIW — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

Love the Riley little coach .. and that Pat on the face at the end .. 😉 — Florin Grad (@floreengrad) December 29, 2019

Also read | NBA 2019-20: LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s rivalry is reportedly 'pretty real'

this wholesome content right here😭>>> — emma 🐝 (@emmabee_16) December 29, 2019

It’s all about the family. Love seeing this positivity ❤️💪🏻 — Liz Burkhart (@LizBurkhart2) December 29, 2019

Riley had taken over the internet back in 2015 when Stephen Curry used to bring her to the podium for post-game interviews (during the playoffs). Recently, Curry and his wife Ayesha got matching tattoos that represented their three children. The tattoos are three small geometrical animals. Riley is represented by the free-spirited unicorn-turned horse as she is their 'magical firstborn'.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Stephen Curry's leaked nude photos are completely fake, claims Warriors insider

Golden State Warriors NBA 2019-20 season

The Golden State Warriors are currently at a 9-25 win-loss record, the worst in the Western Conference. After a string of losses, the Warriors were on a four-game winning streak before losing the Mavericks vs Warriors game by a 141-121 margin. They defeated the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Christmas Day. The Warriors went through major roster changes during offseason, along with players suffering from injuries. Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets during offseason, and Klay Thompson (ACL) and Stephen Curry (hand) are sidelined due to injuries.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Stephen Curry back with Warriors squad after hand surgery, rehab progressing well