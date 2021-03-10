Stephen A Smith Pleads LeBron To Promote The COVID-19 Vaccine: "Black People Are Dying"

As COVID-19 vaccines in USA are becoming increasingly available, various people – including NBA icon LeBron James and Stephen A Smith – are discussing it. NBA legends like Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have already promoted the vaccine, urging others to do the same. Now, many have taken to ask James to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, who has spoken about it being a private matter between him and his family.

Stephen A Smith hopes for LeBron James COVID-19 vaccine promotion

After LeBron James responded to receiving the COVID-19, Smith – one of the most-known vocies in the NBA community – spoke about the issue. "Well this is a very delicate conversation, and I want to address it with the seriousness that it deserves," Smith said on ESPN's First Take. He added that as a black man, he understands where LeBron James is coming from. However, he directed a plea towards the Los Angeles Lakers star.

"I say this to LeBron James, my brother, all of our brothers, who’s an incredibly, incredibly influential figure." Smith continued. "I would say to him, he has taken positions on many, many, many things of incredible importance to our community". He added that one sees the number of deaths related to COVID-19, one might want to think about speaking on the matter. He explained that he is not saying what he thinks James should do, but said that he does not believe this is the time to get private.

On Saturday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about players ultimately getting vaccinated. "My hunch is that most players ultimately will choose to get vaccinated," Silver said. "They have to make personal decisions at the end of the day". James was later asked about the what was said, and if he plans to get vaccinated.

So important for all of us to get vaccinated. I am featured in this latest NBA PSA – and will air during the broadcasts of the NBA on MLK Day games – sharing that I received the COVID-19 vaccine to help keep my friends and family healthy.https://t.co/QDqLuZQ7JU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 18, 2021

"That's a conversation that my family and I will have," James said. "But things like that, when you decide to do something, that's a conversation between you and your family and not for everybody. I'll keep it that way". As of now, no active player has gotten vaccinated.

As per Yahoo Sports, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts has stated that while some players cannot wait for the vaccine, some are adamant about not receiving it. In an interview last year, the NBA commissioner has spoken about the players not jumping any lines to receive the vaccine. "It goes without saying that in no form or way will we jump the line,” Silver during a conference call with NBA writers.

