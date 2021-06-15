Stephen Curry best point guard in NBA history? Isaiah Thomas believes he 'changed the game

Stephen Curry is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league and he has proven that again this year as he set the record for the most threes in a month when he scored 96 times from beyond the arc in April. All the NBA players have always been appreciative of Curry's brilliance on court, but this time former Celtics player Isaiah Thomas has gone on to say that he believes Stephen Curry is the greatest point guard of all time.

Isaiah Thomas on Steph Curry

“I’m gonna go with @StephenCurry30… changed the game of basketball on every level.”



-@isaiahthomas ranks Steph as the best point guard of all time on #NBATwitterLive pic.twitter.com/k8FfPVtRom — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 14, 2021

In his appearance at the TNT live Twitter show, Thomas was asked who according to him is the best point guard in NBA history. After a long pause, the 2-time All-star answered, "I am going to go with Stephen Curry. He changed the game of basketball on every level." This statement from Isaiah Thomas is largely true because, since his arrival in the NBA, Steph kept shooting from the 3 point line and got massive success doing it. This picked on and now we have teams shooting almost 40 three-pointers in every game.

To be in the conversation with players like Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas [Detroit Pistons], Steve Nash and Chris Paul is in itself a great achievement but Steph's career has been iconic and he has won all the accolades in the game. But at the age of 32, Steph still has time to do something big which will cement his place as the best point guard in NBA history.

Steph Curry stats

Even though the Golden States Warriors failed to make it to the Playoffs, this season will be remembered as one of the greatest shooting seasons of Steph Curry's career as he recorded 337 three-pointers this season, while shooting at a phenomenal 42.1% efficiency. Curry attempted 12.7 threes this season which is the highest for him in his career. He also won the 3-point contest in the All-star game which was the cherry on the top after his amazing year. His performance in the month of April, dragged him into the MVP conversation as he went on to average 37.3 PPG in the 15 games he played for GSW in April.

96 threes in a month. Call that April showers.



☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/f0pEZtHDjO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 30, 2021

Curry was unable to lead his team to the Playoffs, but next year will be different for him and the GSW as Curry's Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, will be available for them next season. Thompson himself is a deadly shooter and holds the record for most threes in an NBA game with 14 made threes against Chicago Bulls. Together the duo is capable of changing the course of the game and with GSW being involved in rumours of trading for a big-name free agent this offseason, it looks like next year we will finally see the Warriors compete for the Championship once again.

KT in the clutch.@KlayThompson's best career game-winners before the buzzer 📽️ pic.twitter.com/0AsLYDnJx8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 10, 2021

Image Credits: AP