Stephen Curry Heaps Praise On "All-time Great" King James After Lakers Sink GSW In Play-in

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 to secure their playoff spot. While the Warriors dominated the first half, the encounter was close, the Lakers catching up in the final quarter. While there was a chance for overtime, LeBron James three-pointer down the stretch earned the team their victory. Fans, along with Steph Curry, were impressed by James' shot.

Stephen Curry praises LeBron James after play-in loss

"All time great players make great shots."



Steph on LeBron’s game-winning bucket



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/UQgs9AaZ01 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2021

Even Steph Curry – possibly the best shooter the game has ever seen – was also impressed with James' shot. "It's a great shot," Curry said later, calling that it was broken play, where they found James and he made the shot just in time. "That was a tough one because you don't really expect it to go in. You expect us to get the rebound and have a possession to take the lead. But everything changed when it goes in. All-time great players make great shots, that's what happens".

NBA play-in results: Warriors vs Lakers

"After the finger to the eye, I was seeing three rims and shot at the middle one. By grace, I was able to knock it down," James said about his own shot. "I've been poked in the eye before". The four-time NBA champion shot his three with 58.2 seconds left. With 2:07 on the clock, James was poked in the eye by Draymond Green.

"He proved why he is the best player in the world. Just add it to the list of great plays and accomplishments," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

Steph Curry scored 37 points for the team, while Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis had 25 points, while LeBron James had 22.

Possible NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Washington Wizards/Indiana Pacers (No. 8)

Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs New York Knicks (No. 6)

Miami Heat (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors/Memphis Grizzlies (No. 8)

Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)

Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 5)

Golden State Warriors next game

While the Warriors led for three quarters, they lost control with turnovers towards the end. As the Lakers are headed to a series vs the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors will have to face the Memphis Grizzlies for another shot at the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The Warriors-Grizzlies game is scheduled for Friday, May 21, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, May 22, 6:30 AM IST) at the Chase Center.

(Image credits: NBA Twitter)