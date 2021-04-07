Stephen Curry Now Has NBA-record Eighth Season With At Least 200 Threes

Stephen Curry is the best long-distance shooter to ever play in the NBA, and his stats only back that statement. During the Golden State Warriors latest encounter against the Milwaukee Bucks, a new Stephen Curry record was made. During the Warriors-Bucks win, Curry made his 200th three-pointer for the season, making it his eighth season to do so.

Stephen Curry three pointers record

Starting during the 2012-2013 season, Steph Curry shot at least 200 three-pointers for seven straight seasons. Curry dropped 41 points during the game on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. This meant a new record for the NBA icon, which is shooting at least 200 long-distance shots for record eight seasons, becoming a Stephen Curry three pointers record.

Due to his broken hand last season, Curry played only five games – four in 2019 and one in 2020. While it put an end to his streak, Curry still managed to make a record. This season, Curry has made his 201 three-point shots in 43 games. Additionally, Curry is the only player in NBA history to make 400 three-pointers in one season. He did so during the 2015-2016 season.

“I just hope everyone that’s watching this is really embracing what this man is doing,” Kent Bazemore said after the game. “We always got his back".

Bucks vs Warriors highlights: Stephen Curry record

As Curry shot a three-pointer with around two minutes left on the clock, the Warriors reduced the gap to two points. The team held on, beating the Bucks 122-121. Kelly Oubre Jr shot free throws with 7.7 seconds left, securing the Warriors victory.

"Honestly, I'm enjoying the night. You could see a lot of emotion tonight from everybody," Curry said after the game. "We all knew how much we needed this, and you want to maintain that joy and energy and hopefully come Friday, Saturday put together two really good performances and give yourself a chance to win and sustain that".

Steve Kerr and Curry hugged after the game with Kerr stating that their win "deserves a hug". "Tonight was a good example of just kind of hanging in there after things had gone south on us and Milwaukee built that big lead in the second half," Kerr said. In the third period, the Warriors were down by 12.

Kelly Oubre Jr finished with 19 points, and Kent Bazemore added 18 points. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, as Khris Middleton added 28 points. Jrue Holiday had 29 points. This was Giannis' second game out.

NBA standings

As of now, the Warriors are ranked tenth in the Western Conference with a 24-27 (win-loss) record.

