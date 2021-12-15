Stephen Curry Surpasses Ray Allen To Become The All-time Leader In 3-pointers: WATCH

The crowd at Madison Square Garden erupted in joy on Wednesday as Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry wrote his name in history books by becoming the NBA's all-time leading regular-season 3-point scorer. The GSW shooter surpassed Ray Allen who had 2,973 career triples. Stephen Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, as well as Ray Allen, were in attendance to witness the milestone.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen's NBA record

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Stephen Curry was trailing Ray Allen by just one 3-point shot, at 2,972. Stephen Curry tied Ray Allen with his first scoring shot within the first 70 seconds of the game. He then went past the former NBA star by shooting a 3-pointer at the 7:32 mark in the first quarter.

Apart from the record-breaking feat, the most interesting stat is that Stephen Curry played 511 fewer games than Ray Allen to become the NBA's leading 3-point scorer. Ray Allen needed 1,300 regular-season games to reach his career tally of 2,973 3-points, while Stephen Curry reached the landmark, playing just 789 games. In 2005, Reggie Miller retired with a total of 2,560 3-pointers to his name, setting the record for the most all-time. It wasn't until Feb. 10, 2011 that Ray Allen surpassed Miller to become the NBA's leader in 3-pointers made. Allen and Miller ranked first and second, respectively, until Curry passed Miller on Jan. 23, 2021.

Other records which Stephen Curry has broken in the Current NBA season

Now that Ray Allen's record is broken Stephen Curry is on his way to achieving yet another major milestone. The 33-year-old is now only 26 3-pointers away from 3,000 career 3-pointers, a milestone no player has ever reached. In the 2012-13 season, Curry made a total of 272 3-pointers, breaking Allen's record at the time for most 3s made in a single season. He broke his own record in 2014-15 when he made 286 3-pointers. He did it again in 2015-16 when he made 402 3-pointers, which remains the most all-time.

Curry is making an average of 3.77 3-pointers per game. That's the most in NBA history, putting him ahead of Duncan Robinson (3.26), Buddy Hield (3.02) and Lillard (3.0). Curry's other records include most seasons with at least 200 made 3-pointers (8), most 3-pointers made in a calendar month (96) and most games with 10-plus 3-pointers (22). Additionally, he ranks first all-time in 3-pointers made in both the playoffs (470) and Finals (121).