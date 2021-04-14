Stephen Curry Tipped For NBA All-time 3-point Record Held By Ray Allen After GSW Milestone

On Monday night, Stephen Curry dropped 53 points during the Golden State Warriors 116-107 win over the Denver Nuggets. Not only did GSW bag another win, but Curry is now the Golden State Warriors all-time leading scorer. Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain to secure his new record and is only behind Ray Allen for the NBA all-time 3-point scoring record.

Steph Curry Wilt Chamberlain record

On Monday night (Tuesday IST), Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain on the Warriors franchise all-time scoring list. Curry made a right-handed lay-up in the first half, completing 17,784 points in his career. Chamberlain had 17,783 with the Warriors (in only 429 games), scoring 41.9 points per game. Curry's record came after his 745th game with the team.

Curry is one game away from making the 18,000-point mark.

Curry was also 10-for-18 from the three-point range, which was the 18th time in his NBA career that he has done so. Klay Thompson – out with an Achilles injury – ranks second on that list with five times he has made 10 threes in a game.

This season, Curry is averaging 30.4 points per game. Better than his 2016 average, Curry is drawing MVP conversation with his average and performance. The Golden State Warriors might need to perform exceptionally for the rest of the season for Curry to win his third MVP award – based on regular-season only.

"I can't remember how many games he played as a Warrior, and how many I've played, but to be anywhere near him in any record book or now be on top, it's surreal, and it's wild," the Golden State Warriors all-time leading scorer said after the Steph Curry Wilt Chamberlain record was broken. "Because if you grow up in the game of basketball and you hear his name, you know it's something extremely special, no matter what it is."

Ray Allen NBA record

After the Warriors game against the Nuggets, Steph Curry stands at 2719 career three-pointers. Ray Allen, who retired in 2014, has 2973. Earlier this season, Curry passed Reggie Miller on the list, who is now ranked third with 2560 three-pointers. Curry also breached the 2500 mark 702 games, faster than the other two players.

Much Respect @ReggieMillerTNT! Always looked up to you and Ray. Hopefully many more to come ðŸ’ªðŸ½ https://t.co/f5fXJJokKz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 29, 2020

Miller had tweeted after Curry broke his record, adding that they had been waiting for him to join their club. However, it is certain that Curry would have the NBA all-time 3-point scoring record on his radar too.

(Image credits: AP)