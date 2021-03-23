Stephen Silas Reacts To Rockets Snapping Losing Streak, NBA Fans Make It Viral: WATCH

The Houston Rockets were on a franchise-record 20-game losing streak when they hosted the Toronto Raptors at the Toyota Center.. However, the Rockets losing streak was snapped, much to the delight of first-year head coach Stephen Silas, who went through a very rough patch over the past couple of months. Rockets coach Silas was visibly distraught after the Rockets' 112-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and held his head while stared down for several seconds.

NBA Standings: Stephen Silas visibly delighted as Rockets losing streak is snapped

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas could barely contain his happiness after his side snapped their 20-game streak on Monday night. The Rockets clinched a 117-99 win with John Wall starring for the hosts against the Toronto Raptors, who extended their losing streak to nine games. Silas struggled for words and cried during his postgame press conference a day earlier, but was visibly elated after the win on Monday night, making it to the Rockets vs Raptors highlights. Several current and former NBA coaches reached out to Silas over the past 24 hours, offering encouragement and relating to him with tales of their own long losing streaks.

Speaking after the game, Silas said, "It's like indescribable for a win in March of this crazy season. I'm just so proud of the guys. When you're like going through it and fighting so hard and you just see the disappointment in the players' faces after loss after loss after loss. Then to go into the locker room after today's game and everybody's just happy and joyous, I mean, it's super cool and great". Speaking of the press-conference, Silas added, "Yeah, whatever, I was down and out yesterday. It seems like a week ago now. We regroup, we come together, and yeah, it feels a lot better just because I know it feels great for the players. Like, whatever for me, but I'm just so happy for those guys that they don't have to hear about it and deal with it".

Rockets vs Raptors highlights: John Wall stars as Houston end losing-streak

John Wall scored 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists triple-double performance as he helped the Rockets grab a win over the 2019 NBA champions. Houston struggled with several other key injuries during the losing streak, including guards Victor Oladipo, Eric Gordon and Wall missing extended stretches. The win was a joint effort, with all five starters scoring in double-figures. Jae’Sean Tate leading the way with a team-best 22 points.

(Image Courtesy: Houston Rockets Twitter)