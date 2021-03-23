Steve Kerr LASHES OUT At Media For Accusing Him Of Indirectly Slamming Kevin Durant

Last week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr dropped a truth bomb on his team's 2018-19 NBA season, which was incidentally Kevin Durant’s last with the franchise. The 55-year-old revealed that it was more enjoyable to coach the Warriors' 2019-20 team, which went 15-50, rather than the 2018-19 squad that went 57-25 and made it all the way to the NBA Finals powered by Steph Curry's magic. However, on Monday, Kerr expressed his displeasure at the context through which the Warriors roster quote has been read and shared.

Steve Kerr's comparisons on the Warriors roster sparks chaos

The 2018-19 season had garnered plenty of attention towards the Warriors and their bid to defend the NBA title three times in a row. They eventually lost to the Toronto Raptors after making it to the Finals. More so, the entire world knew that Kevin Durant was leaving in free agency after the season, and Draymond Green even called him out for it. The season was filled with controversy and Steve Kerr's recent comments about it sparked a reaction from Durant.

While speaking on an episode of the Ringer’s Real Ones podcast hosted by Logan Murdock and former NBA player Raja Bell, Steve Kerr said, "I enjoyed last season — when we had the worst record in the league — more than I enjoyed that last season when we went to the Finals. We had young guys last year who were trying every day, working hard. We had great energy, great spirit, great camaraderie. Losing was bad. But what you want is a good vibe. You want to look forward to going to the gym every day and seeing everybody. That last year was tough — when we lost to [the] Toronto [Raptors] in the Finals."

Steve Kerr clarifies comments that were "taken out of context"

On Monday, Kerr addressed the comments he made on the podcast that Durant responded to and said they were taken “out of context.” He went on to say that he was upset about the way his comments were framed by the media. He said, "I try to share everything so that our fans know what our team is going through. What I'm going through. We like to share our story. It's a big part of promoting our team. So, this is really concerning for me. It's part of modern media maybe but it's dead wrong and I'm upset about it."

Steve Kerr, unprompted, brings up a podcast comment of his that went viral today involving KD's final season compared to last season. Said he is "angry" about the way it was contextualized.



Part 1 pic.twitter.com/E6tDlgRZiG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 23, 2021

The Steph Curry-led Warriors will now turn their attention towards the Sixers, whom they face on Tuesday, March 23. Steve Kerr's side are currently in ninth place on the Western Conference table. On the other hand, the Sixers are at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings.

NBA live stream: How to watch Warriors vs 76ers live?

In India, the NBA games will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. The live streaming on FanCode will also not be available as fans will now have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the NBA live stream.

In the USA, the Warriors vs 76ers live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Live scores and updates of the Warriors vs 76ers live game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - AP