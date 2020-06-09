Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Laughs At The Idea Of Donald Trump Speaking On Race And Unity

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who has always been vocal about his political views, recently called President Donald Trump out on Twitter. As per CNN, Donald Trump was going to deliver a speech on race and unity amid the Goerge Floyd protests that have been raging across the country. Kerr had previously called out Trump for his photoshoot with the Bible, referring to the event as 'staged'.

Steve Kerr reacts to possible Donald Trump speech on unity and race

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!White House is considering a Trump speech to the nation on race and unity - CNNPolitics https://t.co/7CgWLCT5Xi — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 8, 2020

Though Kerr did not make a direct comment, he laughed at the idea of Trump speaking on unity and race. Kerr previously labelled Trump 'racist' and called out his comments on the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Kerr tweeted a series of sarcastic words about Trump and his bible photoshoot, stating that he was feeling 'better seeing him hold the Bible'. Kerr claimed that he was positive that Trump has never read the Bible, and said it was all a 'publicity stunt'. In March, Steve Kerr retweeted an article which referred to Trump as an 'incompetent narcissist whose major life accomplishment is parlaying an inherited fortune into reality-show celebrity'.

Kerr has also spoken about about George Floyd's death on his social media accounts, which has been the cause of all the current protests in the USA. Floyd was killed by a police officer named Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck till he stopped struggling and lost his life. People have taken to the streets to protest, demanding justice for the tragic incident. During a recent interview, Kerr stated that Trump was 'drawing the battle lines for the election'. The Warriors coach added that Trump was starting 'what's going to be a chaotic campaign', as he was trying to divide people. While talking about Floyd's murder, Kerr said that racism is something that goes 'very deep' in the nation’s soul and referred to is as 'disgusting'.

Steve Kerr on Trump's bible photos

I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know he is a moral man driven by family values and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything. pic.twitter.com/6EpXfDnafI — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020