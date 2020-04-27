Steve Kerr Reveals What Would Happen If Bob Myers Asked Him To Leave Warriors Next Season

Last week, Steve Kerr appeared on The Jump with ESPN's Rachel Nichols to discuss Michael Jordan's The Last Dance and the Golden State Warriors' next move. Kerr discussed his role in the documentary, the Scottie Pippen-Jerry Krause feud along with the Warriors' 2019-20 season. Drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1989, Kerr played with the Chicago Bulls for five seasons (1993-1998) and is currently the Warriors' head coach.

Steve Kerr on Bob Myers and the Warriors next move

I asked Steve Kerr about how he thinks it would go if Warriors GM Bob Myers had started last season saying "I don't care if Steve goes 82-0, he's not coming back." And then Steph had said "well if he's not back, neither am I." That's basically what happened with Krause, MJ & Phil pic.twitter.com/poKFEHDlEu — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

Before the Bulls' 1997-98 campaign, then-GM Krause wanted to fire Phil Jackson. At the time, Michael Jordan made it clear that he would only play with Jackson as his coach. Nichols asked Kerr what he thinks would happen if Warriors GM Bob Myers said it was Steve Kerr's last year, and Steph Curry said he only wants to play with him. As per Nichols, today's NBA fans view the situation differently and they would accept that they would lose both Curry and Kerr. Kerr responded by talking about today's media, and how fans would tweet about the situation, and then people would make tweets about the show. Steve Kerr believes that there are tweets which cause ‘hell to break lose’.

Always a smart conversation with @SteveKerr on #TheJump - he told us why he thinks MJ really left to play baseball, about Scottie's battles with Jerry Krause & if the Warriors (who already have the best odds for the No. 1 pick) would rather call this season/start fresh next year pic.twitter.com/8CRtumXBHm — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 21, 2020

Nichols' last question was about the Warriors' 2019-20 season, and if Kerr would like it if it ended as it is. Kerr revealed that though they might get the No. 1 pick during the draft, he would like the current best teams in the NBA to compete for the title. Steve even added that while the league is discussing the 2020-21 season being pushed ahead, it is not his department.