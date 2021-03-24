Steve Kerr SLAMS Republicans For Inaction Over Gun Laws Post Colorado & Atlanta Shootings

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been consistently vocal about his political views, calling out people when needed. While many have criticized in the past, he has even candidly spoken about Donald Trump, not failing to voice his views about the former president. Now, as the tragic Colorado and Atlanta shootings have taken place, Kerr has spoken up, lashing out at the Republicans about gun violence.

Atlanta, Colorado shooting 2021: Warriors head coach lashes out

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Kerr appeared in front of the media with a special backdrop – complete with the names of all the 18 victims killed in the Colorado and Atlanta shootings. "I think it’s, first of all, important to reference their names,” Kerr said, reminding everyone that they are also human beings.

"These are people who have been lost. The thought of the mothers and fathers and sisters, brothers, daughters and sons who are grieving right now with the loss of the people behind me is just devastating — particularly in the wake of what is just a common occurrence in our country and an inability of our representatives in government of doing anything about it". READ | Kevin Durant has 3-word reply to Steve Kerr's comments on his final season at Warriors

The Colorado shooting 2021 incident occurred in a supermarket that claimed the lives of ten people, one of whom was also a police officer who responded first. A 21-year-old was later charged with ten counts of first-degree murder.

For the government, Kerr said he was at a loss of words. Gun control has been a personal topic for Kerr, linked back to his father's assassination in Lebanon in the 1980s. The coach has spoken for gun control for years, hoping for some changes to be made. He has even hosted town hall about the issue, promoting Vote For Our Lives and March For Our Lives – which are groups founded after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018

He pointed out that the gun used in Atlanta was bought without a background check, which eventually claimed the lives of eight people. Background checks was not something Donald Trump's administration kept an eye out for. "This bill was passed by the House, it hasn’t even been presented in the Senate. It wasn’t last year because of the makeup of the Senate. I imagine it will be presented in the Senate this term, but I am just sort of at a loss for words at this point".

He addressed Texas senator Ted Cruz next, pointing out that the ones killed could easily be his family, or anyone ever close to him. If that had been the case, Kerr concluded that one would definitely want background checks in place. "It’s just mind-boggling to me that we can just continue to cater to the very small minority in this country".

My heart goes out to the victims and surviving family members of the shootings in Atlanta yesterday.Once again our country faces the trauma of hate inspired mass murders. We have endured similar race or religion based atrocities at mosques,nightclubs, temples,schools & churches. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 17, 2021

The 55-year-old spoke about not romanticizing the issue, refusing to write it down as something Americans get to have as a God-given right. "I mean, what does that even mean? Did guns exist when God created the Earth? I wasn’t aware of that".

Along with Kerr, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone also spoke about the Colorado tragedy. He named all ten victims, stating that everyone deals with things differently. "This is a game, a game I love, I have a passion for, but I think about Eric Talley and his seven kids," he continued, admitting that the situation has left him heartbroken.

Warriors schedule

Steve Kerr's next focus will be on leading the Warriors to defeat the Sacramento Kings next on Friday (Saturday IST) as part of the Warriors schedule.

(Image credits: AP)