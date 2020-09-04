Steve Nash Hired As Coach By Brooklyn Nets, NBA World Reacts To Unexpected Appointment

One of the finest point guards in NBA history, Steve Nash was hired as the Brooklyn Nets head coach this week in a surprise announcement. Nash was hired on Thursday, September 3, and will coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season. Nash had previously worked with Durant when he was a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors. The new Brooklyn Nets head coach, who never won an NBA championship, was one of the players who helped revolutionised basketball with his clever gameplay.

Steve Nash hired as the new Brooklyn Nets coach

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have named Steve Nash as the 23rd head coach in the franchise’s NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SG8OoN3a8g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2020

Nash gave a statement on his hiring, revealing that he had always wanted to try coaching. “Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash explained. Nash, who started his career with the Suns in 1996, was the first Canadian to win the NBA MVP award.

When with the Suns, Steve Nash played under then-Suns coach Mike D'Antoni, who now coaches the Houston Rockets. “Jumping from the frying pan into the fire,” D’Antoni said, revealing that he texted Nash when he heard the Nets' announcement. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who was the general manager for the Suns for part of Nash's time with the team, was among the NBA icons who congratulated Nash on Twitter. “You are going to crush it in Brooklyn!” Kerr wrote.

NBA world reacts to news of Steve Nash coaching for Brooklyn Nets

Congratulations to @SteveNash and thank you for all your work over the years with the @warriors. You are going to crush it in Brooklyn! @BrooklynNets — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 3, 2020

Wow Didn’t see that coming — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash though 👀🔥🤯 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) September 3, 2020

STEVE NASH to the @BrooklynNets 😳 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

🇨🇦 COACH NASH 🇨🇦

Congratulations to Steve Nash on being named head coach of the @BrooklynNets! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xUBAeOjs5B — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) September 3, 2020

Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield and Orlando Magic's Terrance Ross were among the NBA players who reacted to Nash's new role as Nets coach. "Congratulations to Steve Nash on being named head coach of the @BrooklynNets!" NBA Canada wrote as they wished him on Twitter. While most Nets fans appeared excited at the prospect of Nash coaching the likes of Kevin Durant and Irving, some questioned his role, wondering how he would fit in. “He might go back to a traditional two bigs, I don’t know,” D’Antoni said while speaking about Nash's possible approach. “He might just walk it up and the floor and throw it to his big center, so who knows.”

While everyone was mostly excited, they admitted that the hiring was unexpected for them. Nick Nurse, who currently coaches the Canadian national team and the Toronto Raptors, stated that the news definitely caught him off guard. “I’ve known Steve for a long time and talk to him quite a bit, and have talked to him quite a bit recently. So, he kept all that to himself, close to his chest, so it caught me off guard.” Nash, who is one of the only ten players to win back-to-back NBA MVP awards (2005, 2006), is also third in the league with 10,335 assists.

The Nets played under Jacque Vaughn at the bubble, who will remain a part of the team as Nash's assistant. Nets GM Sean Marks stated that they think Nash is a natural leader who the players will respect. “I have had the privilege to know Steve (Nash) for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success.” Marks said.

The Nets fired Kenny Atkinson on March 7, shortly before the NBA went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Nets had qualified for the playoffs without Irving or Durant, who are expected to return next year. Nash's hiring also comes after rumours about San Antonio Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich, who people claimed the Nets were trying to acquire. Under Jacque Vaughn, the team entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, and are expected to perform better with a Hall of Famer as their coach.

Nash, brought up in Victoria, British Columbia, played for his country from 1993 to 2004, and also served as the GM for their senior national team (2012-19). After his initial run with the Suns, Nash played for the Dallas Mavericks with Dirk Nowitzki. The duo led the Mavericks to four straight NBA postseasons but Nash and Nowitzki were unable to secure a title due to untimely injuries.

Steve Nash then moved back to the Phoenix Suns, where he came close to the title in consecutive years but never made it to the finals. Towards the end of his career, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers along with Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard – a team that failed to make the playoffs. The eight-time NBA All-Star retired in 2014 with the Lakers while averaging 14.3 points and 8.3 assists per game in his career.

