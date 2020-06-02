Steve Nash Slammed 'racist' By Twitter Users Despite Tweeting In Support Of George Floyd

As George Floyd's death has resulted in thousands of protesters asking for justice, many Twitter users are debating about the tragic incident being racist or not. George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, was killed by an officer named Derek Chauvin. The video was shared online, as Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, only stopping after strangulating him successfully. NBA world, along with the rest of the world, has been voicing their opinion on his death.

Retired NBA star Steve Nash recently tweeted about Floyd but was criticized for his comments. The Steve Nash on George Floyd comments angered a few people, who termed Nash as a 'racist'.

Steve Nash on George Floyd's death

This is a white problem. How are WE Caucasian people going to create equality? Listen. Read. Walk in others shoes. Organize. Sacrifice. Change. Support. VOTE! These are the MINIMUM of REPARATIONS. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) June 1, 2020

Steve Nash on George Floyd comments anger people online

Floyd's comments on Twitter were supposed to support the protests but received negative reactions. He referred to the situation as a 'white problem', which made people speak up and accuse Nash was widening the game between the two communities. Some people who commented were against the protest, unhappy with Nash's interpretation of the tragic situation. Many people thought Nash was being just another celebrity trying to make white people feel guilty.

Nash also replied to comments on his tweet, trying to explain his point to people. Many people tried to justify racism, stating that white people can also face problems and 'education' is the real bone of contention here. Some people defended Nash, saying that many people are only opposing him as they want to defend themselves and have no real point. While some called him out for only commenting to gain attention, some thanked him for speaking up candidly.

Some users called Nash out only for calling it a 'white problem', saying that they will not be ashamed of who they are just because someone famous said so. However, many people expressed that the majority were completely missing the point of Nash's tweet.

Steve Nash tries to explain his point via Twitter replies

Twitterati responds to Steve Nash's tweet

Crazy thing is he didn’t even say anything wrong and every hurt white person in these comments is arguing with him ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ — Dr. STONEDðŸ”¥ðŸ’¨â™‹ï¸ (@FKA_TreVon) June 1, 2020

I’m white. I’ve never been racist. I don’t find race even remotely interesting. None of this is my fault or responsibility. I accept no unearned guilt. We should fight police brutality where it arises not on racial grounds but in human rights grounds. — Joe Sanders (@joesanders33) June 1, 2020

People in these cities have voted Democrat for decades and nothing changes. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. This is a decades old problem. — Mark Sparkman (@marksparkman) June 1, 2020

