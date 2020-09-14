STL Vs ARG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Start Lublin will square off against Arka Gdynia on Monday, September 14, 5:35 pm CEST (9:05 pm IST). The game will be held at the Gdynia Sports Arena in that is located in Gdynia, Poland. Fans can play the STL vs ARG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app – Dream11. Here is our STL vs ARG Dream11 prediction and STL vs ARG Dream11 team.

Also read | Why did Michael Jordan wear 45 after returning to the NBA post his baseball stint?

STL vs ARG Dream11 prediction: Start Lublin preview

Start Lublin are currently fifth in the Polish Basketball League table with two wins and one loss. Their average for the last ten games as a team is 153. The European Basketball League (EBL) kicked off with a game between the KS Spójnia Stargard and TBV Start Lublin. Lublin lost the game with a 70-65 scoreline. Sherron Dorsey-Walker performed well with a team-high 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Kacper Borowski and Martins Laksa scored 14 points each against Anwil Wloclawek.

Also read | Michael Jordan once turned down a $100 million offer to make a two-hour appearance

STL vs ARG Dream11 prediction: Arka Gdynia preview

Arka Gydnia are ranked 15th on the points table, having played only one game. They last played and defeated Ostrow 74-64, and are expected to have the upper hand over Lublin on Monday. Anwil Wloclawek led the team with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Bartlomiej Woloszyn and Krzysztof Szubarga scored 12 points each.

Also read | Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's rivalry to be part of The Last Dance's upcoming episode

STL vs ARG Dream11 team, squad list

STL vs ARG Dream11 team – Start Lublin (STL) squad

Kacper Borowski, Michael Gospodarek, Bartlomiej Pelczar, Lester Medford Jr, Martins Laksa, Damian Jeszke, Armani Moore, Sherron Dorsey-Walker, Mateusz Dziemba, Tymoteusz Pszczola, Adam Kemp, Roman Szymanski

STL vs ARG Dream11 team – Arka Gdynia (ARG) squad

Mateusz Kaszowski, Marcin Kowalczyk, Igor Wadowski, Krzysztof Subarga, Przemyslaw Zolnierewicz, Maciej Marcinkowski, Filip Dylewicz, Bartlomiej Woloszyn, Marcin Malczyk, Wojciench Czerlonko, Adam- Hrycaniuk, Mikolaj Witlinski

STL vs ARG live: Top picks

STL vs ARG live – Start Lublin top picks

Michael Gospodarek

Mateusz Dziemba

Adam Kemp

Armani Moore

Kacper Borowski

STL vs ARG live – Arka Gdynia top picks

Mateusz Kaszowski

Igor Wadowski

Adam- Hrycaniuk

Wojciench Czerlonko

Maciej Marcinkowski

STL vs ARG Dream11 prediction: STL vs ARG Dream11 team

Arka Gdynia are favourites to win the game

Note: The STL vs ARG Dream11 prediction, STL vs ARG Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The STL vs ARG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also read | Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were not close off-court, reveals The Last Dance director

(Image credits: Start Lublin Instagram)