STL Vs ARG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Start Lublin will square off against Arka Gdynia on Monday, September 14, 5:35 pm CEST (9:05 pm IST). The game will be held at the Gdynia Sports Arena in that is located in Gdynia, Poland. Fans can play the STL vs ARG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app – Dream11. Here is our STL vs ARG Dream11 prediction and STL vs ARG Dream11 team.
Start Lublin are currently fifth in the Polish Basketball League table with two wins and one loss. Their average for the last ten games as a team is 153. The European Basketball League (EBL) kicked off with a game between the KS Spójnia Stargard and TBV Start Lublin. Lublin lost the game with a 70-65 scoreline. Sherron Dorsey-Walker performed well with a team-high 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Kacper Borowski and Martins Laksa scored 14 points each against Anwil Wloclawek.
Arka Gydnia are ranked 15th on the points table, having played only one game. They last played and defeated Ostrow 74-64, and are expected to have the upper hand over Lublin on Monday. Anwil Wloclawek led the team with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Bartlomiej Woloszyn and Krzysztof Szubarga scored 12 points each.
Arka Gdynia are favourites to win the game
