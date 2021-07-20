Suns Vs Bucks Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch NBA Finals Game 6? Check Details

The NBA finals feature game six between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. As things stand, the Bucks lead the Suns 3-2. Match six will be played at the iconic Fiserv Forum of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Game six begins live at 6:30 AM IST on July 21. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, here is a look at where to watch Suns vs Bucks live in India, UK and Australia.

Where to watch Suns vs Bucks live in India?

After a regular 2020/21 season with no basketball broadcasted on television in India, Indian fans will be delighted to know that the NBA finals will be available to watch live on television sets in India. The NBA finals can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Suns vs Bucks live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

13th pick in 2015.

70-point game in Year 2.

2x NBA All-Star.

Now back-to-back 40+ point games in the #NBAFinals.



At 24 years old, @DevinBook is shining under the brightest lights! #ThatsGame



The @Suns (2-3) visit MIL for Game 6 TONIGHT at 9pm/et on ABC.pic.twitter.com/824qnElV0w — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2021

How to watch Suns vs Bucks live in the UK?

For fans wondering how to watch Suns vs Bucks live in the UK can tune into Sky Sports, who have the official broadcasting rights for the NBA finals. For those UK fans who are not subscribed to Sky can use Now (formerly Now TV) for a Sports Membership that costs £9.98. In the scenario that Sky options do not suit UK fans, they can also watch the matches live via the official streaming service of the NBA. The official streaming of the NBA costs a one-time fee of £24.99 or a day pass costs £5.99 for 24-hours access.

Where to watch Suns vs Bucks live in Australia?

For fans wondering where to watch Suns vs Bucks live in Australia can tune into ESPN, which has the official broadcasting rights for the NBA finals in Australia. The American broadcaster can be accessed through Foxtel IQ, Foxtel Now, Kayo Sports, and Fetch TV. Kayo Sports can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Telstra TV, Android TV and Samsung TV, amongst others. Kayo Sports streams all the content from Fox Sports and gives a way to fans without signing up to Foxtel.