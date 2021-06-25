Suns Vs Clippers Highlights: Clippers Outshine The Suns In Game 3 Post Chris Paul Return

Los Angeles Clippers have once again pulled off a stunning Game 3 win which now pushed them back into the series. The game got off to an exciting start as both the teams kept making buckets. Paul George had another 20-point game as he helped the Clippers in their amazing second-half run, where they took over the game.

Chris Paul had a rusty night, as he was unsuccessful in scoring and made only 15 while shooting at a 26.3% efficiency from the field. Here is a look at the Suns vs Clippers highlights, Suns vs Clippers Game 3 box scores and the Western Conference Finals schedule.

More work to do. Back on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/1RuBB57OC5 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 25, 2021

Suns vs Clippers highlights

The Suns vs Clippers Game 3 was as everyone expected it to be. The clash was neck-to-neck but the Clippers took off in the 3rd quarter as they kept making buckets which helped them get to a 106-92 win in Game 3. The Clippers stepped up on defense and it was Patrick Beverley who had a great night as he made things extremely difficult for Devin Booker, who scored 15 points on the night while shooting 5-21 from the field. Terrance Mann and Reggie Jackson were once again phenomenal on the night and they supported Paul George really well as the duo combined for 35 points and helped the Clippers to victory.

Phoenix Suns looked really good at the start and with Chris Paul back. The team looked really solid, but things changed for the Suns in the second half as they failed to repeat their first-half performance and were outplayed by the Clippers. The Devin Booker stats in the playoffs have been terrific, but the young guard was guarded by Patrick Beverley who forced Booker into tough shots, which hampered his performance on the night. DeAndre Ayton was once again dominant on the night as he scored 18 points at a 69.2% efficiency and grabbed 9 rebounds, but that was not enough to stop the Clippers, who displayed tremendous spirit to make their way into the series.

Western Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Pheonix Suns 120-114 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 2: Phoenix Suns 104-103 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 3: Phoenix Suns 92-106 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 4: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

Staples Center, Saturday, June 26 at 9:00 PM [Sunday, June 27 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 5: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

Pheonix Suns Arena, Monday, June 28 at 9:00 PM [Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 6: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

Staples Center, Wednesday, June 30 at 9:00 PM [Thursday, July 1 at 6:30 AM IST]

Game 7: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns Arena, Friday, July 2 at 9:00 PM [Saturday, July 3 at 6:30 AM IST]

Image Credits: LA Clippers/Twitter