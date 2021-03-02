Suns Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

With a two-game winning streak and no Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns for their next game. Eyeing a successful playoff run, both teams will face each other on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The Suns last won against the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-99, with Booker registering a season-high 43 points. The Lakers will play after their blowout 117-91 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points this season, while Chris Paul is posting 16.4 points per game. While talking about Booker, Suns head coach Monty Williams, aware of his efficiency on the court, said, "It's a gift and we're certainly grateful for it".

While the Lakers suffered without Davis, they seem to have found their footing. They dominated against the Warriors, defending well. "The last two games we're playing against players in Damian and Steph that require double teams constantly all night, so you really have to be active," head coach Frank Vogel said, speaking about how communication and deflection are important.

Suns vs Lakers live stream: How to watch Suns vs Lakers live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 2, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, March 3, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Suns vs Lakers TV channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and TNT

Suns vs Lakers team news

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – Day to day, ankle

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Phoenix Suns

Dario Saric – Day to day, ankle

Suns vs Lakers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Phoenix Suns.

NBA standings

The defending champions are currently ranked second in the Western Conference with 24 wins and 11 losses. The Utah Jazz are leading the league with a 27-8 (win-loss record). The LA Clippers trail behind the Lakers with a 24-12 record. The Suns are placed fourth with 22 wins and 11 losses. The Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs follow.

