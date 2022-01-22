Suns Vs Pacers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Phoenix Suns are all set to host the Indiana Pacers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the Footprint Center on Saturday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 AM IST on January 23.

The Suns currently lead the Western Conference Standings with 35 wins, while the Pacers are currently in 13th place in the Eastern Conference table with just 17 victories. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Suns vs Pacers live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Suns vs Pacers live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Suns vs Pacers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Suns vs Pacers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 3:00 AM BST on Sunday, January 23.

Suns vs Pacers live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Suns vs Pacers live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers team news

Phoenix Suns predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Chris Paul

Shooting Guard: Devin Booker

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges

Power Forward: Jae Crowder

Centre: JaVale McGee

Injury news: Dario Saric (ACL injury), Deandre Ayton (right knee sprain), Frank Kaminsky (right knee injury), Abdel Nader (right knee injury)

"I love playing for The Valley because these are some of the most loyal fans. They support us like none other."

- @CP3 @fourpeaksbrew | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TqerD2IGhE — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 21, 2022

Indiana Pacers predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Caris LeVert

Shooting Guard: Chris Duarte

Small Forward: Justin Holiday

Power Forward: Torrey Craig

Centre: Goga Bitadze

Injury news: Domantas Sabonis (left ankle sprain), TJ Warren (left navicular fracture), Myles Turner (left foot injury)

(Image: AP)