Suns Vs Pelicans, NBA 2021-22: LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Phoenix Suns will be up against New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday night, local time. Phoenix heads into the game in a bid to earn their 10th straight win at home after earning a 104-124 win over at Oklahoma in their previous game. On the other hand, Phoenix Suns travel to Phoenix on the back of a two-game losing streak, having last faced a 118-125 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Team News

The Suns currently sit at the top of the NBA 2021-22 points table with 49 wins and 10 losses, riding high on an eight-game winning streak. At the same time, the Pelicans are placed in the 12th position in the standings with 23 wins and 36 losses in the ongoing season. This is the third time both teams will be up against in the tournament, as Pelicans look for their first win against Suns.

Suns won the first matchup on November 3 by 112-110, while winning by 123-110 in the second clash on January 5. Devin Booker and Devonte Graham were the top scorers for their respective teams in the previous matchup. Booker led the Suns to a victory by scoring 33 points, while Grahan scored 28 points for the Pelicans.

Javale McGee and Booker are the top performers for Friday’s home side ahead of the match as McGee is averaging 9.9 points and seven rebounds in the season, while Booker is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, Graham and Brandon Ingram will be the top players from the Pelicans. Grahan is averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists in the season, while Ingram is 47.1% and averaging 20.6 points over the past 10 games.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report

Phoenix Suns:

Dario Saric- out due to knee injury

Frank Kaminsky- out due to knee injury

Cameron Payne - out due to wrist injury

Landry Shamet- out due to ankle injury

Chris Paul - out due to thumb injury

New Orleans Pelicans:

Larry Nance Jr.- out due to knee injury

Kira Lewis Jr.- out for the season due to knee injury

Zion Williamson- out due to foot injury

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Streaming details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 match between Hornets and Heat by tuning into the live telecast on MTV and VH1 channels. Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster of NBA 2021-22 in India, while the live streaming will be available on Voot and Jio TV. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM on Saturday in India.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM on Friday in the US and at 2:00 AM on Saturday in the UK.

(Image: AP)