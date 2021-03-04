Suns Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, And Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Golden State Warriors in what promises to be a captivating clash in the Western Conference of the NBA. The game will be played at the Phoenix Suns Arena and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, March 5. Here's a look at how to watch the Suns vs Warriors live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Also Read Suns Overcome Booker's Ejection, Hold Off Lakers 114-104

Suns vs Warriors game preview

The Phoenix Suns are on a 3-match winning streak after they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in their last match. While the Utah Jazz seem to be running away in the Western Conference, the Suns would want to close the gap. As things stand in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns are in second place, having won 23 games while the Utah Jazz have won 27 games.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors have been in mediocre form this season, having won 19 games. After losing their previous two matches to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, achieving a place in the playoffs seems to be getting all the more difficult. After the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs last season for the first time since the 2011-12 season, they certainly would not want to miss out again.

CHI: 106-97 ✔️

MIN: 118-99 ✔️

LA: 114-104 ✔️



Take a look at our last 3 consecutive wins!



That's bundling made easy! | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/eC4lcMY7yS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 3, 2021

Also Read Lillard's Late 3 Gives Blazers 108-106 Win Over Warriors

Suns vs Warriors team news: predicted lineups

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

How to watch Suns vs Warriors in India?

Unfortunately, the Suns vs Warriors game will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. The live streaming on FanCode will also not be available as fans will now have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the NBA live stream. Meanwhile, US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA.

Draymond

Green



BUCKETS. pic.twitter.com/NmfqETq6FW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 4, 2021

Also Read Joel Embiid Jumps To Top Of NBA MVP Ladder After Series Of Incredible Performances

Suns vs Warriors prediction

Coming into this game, the Phoenix Suns have been in outstanding form while the Golden State Warriors have had a rough patch of games. With the Warriors no longer the elite squad that they once used to be, we expect this to be a difficult game for them. Hence, due to the Suns' tremendous run of form, we expect the Suns to beat the Warriors.

Also Read NBA All-Star 2021: East And West Jerseys Leaked Online, Fans React On Social Media

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.