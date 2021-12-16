Suns Vs Wizards: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News For PHX Vs WAS Match

Phoenix Suns are up against Washington Wizards in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix Arizona on Thursday night, as per the local time. The Wizards head into the match on the back of a 119-105 loss against the Sacramento Kings, while the Suns head into their home match after coming back to the winning ways by defeating Portland Trail Blazers 111-107 in their last match.

The injury report for the Wizards is the same as it has been since the past few matches, as Cassius Winston, Rui Hachimura, and Thomas Bryant are ruled out of the game due to their injuries. At the same time, Phoenix Suns will miss the services of Devin Booker, Abdel Nader, Frank Kaminsky, and Dario Saric as they have been ruled out yet again due to injuries, while Jalen Smith is questionable for the match. Heading into the match, Devin Booker is a top performer for the Suns as he has scored 23.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Chris Paul also averages 15.6 points, 4.0 rebounds in the last 10 games for the Phoenix. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal averages 22.7 points per game and 5.8 assists and is the top performer for the Wizards.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: NBA 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Suns vs Wizards, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday as per the Indian Standard Time.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Suns vs Wizards, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Suns vs Wizards match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM on Tuesday in the US and at 2:00 AM on Wednesday in the UK.

