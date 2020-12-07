Suyash Mehta To Become First Indian-origin Referee To Officiate In NBA This Coming Season

After a COVID-19-affected NBA 2019-20 season, the league will return in December, starting a new season after a short offseason of about 70 days. Several protocols by the league will be placed, limiting and restricting travel while trying to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak. The league will also play a shortened season, hoping to wrap up before the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Sources: Suyash Mehta will become the first Indian-origin referee to officiate in the NBA this coming season. pic.twitter.com/oXlB3XVRj9 — Hoopistani (@Hoopistani) December 7, 2020

According to Hoopistani, Suyash Mehta will soon be the first Indian-origin referee to officiate in the NBA for the 2020-21 season. While no other details have been confirmed, Mehta has been with the league for years. In 2015, he officiated at the NBA Summer League and has also worked with the NBA G-League. Last season, he was included in the league's "non-staff officials" listed under the NBA officiating staff section.

Indian-origin referee Suyash Mehta is officiating at the NBA Summer League this year — Hoopistani (@Hoopistani) July 17, 2015

NBA schedule

NBA schedule dates:



Dec. 22: Nets-Warriors, Lakers-Clippers

Dec. 23: Celtics-Bucks, Mavericks-Suns

Dec. 25: Pelicans-Heat, Warriors-Bucks, Nets-Celtics, Mavericks-Lakers, Clippers-Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

The NBA 2020-21 season will begin with two highly-anticipated encounters – Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers. Steph Curry, who will return to the court after months, will face Kevin Durant as a rival. Durant played three years with the Warriors, helping them bag two titles before moving to the Nets with his ACL tear, which had him sidelined for the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers – defending champions – will face the Clippers, who faced a disappointing exit from the playoffs this season. However, the Clippers are determined to prove themselves this season, while LeBron James and the Lakers will aim for a two-peat. The NBA will also focus on Chritsmas games this year, scheduling five games for the day.

The league will be dividing their season and has only released the schedule for the first half of the regular season (December 22 to March 4, 2021). To minimize COVID-19 risks, travelling has also been cut down, causing teams to face each other two times in a row. After a short NBA All-Star break, the regular season will resume on March 11.

NBA Christmas Day schedule 🍿



Pelicans @ Heat (12pm ET)

Warriors @ Bucks (2:30pm ET)

Nets @ Celtics (5pm ET)

Mavericks @ Lakers (8pm ET)

Clippers @ Nuggets (10:30pm ET)



(via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/U5z1TshZxu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2020

