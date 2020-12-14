Talen Horton-Tucker Sets New Career-high For Points As Lakers Hammer Clippers; Fans React

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it a habit of finding gems in the fringes of the NBA Draft and Talen Horton-Tucker could turn out to be the NBA champions' most recent discovery. The 20-year-old impressed in the Orlando bubble and in training camp and during the preseason so far. On Sunday, Horton-Tucker scored a team-high 33 points on 11-17 shooting from the field and 4-5 shooting from behind the 3-point line vs the LA Clippers as the Lakers won their second game in three days against their local rivals.

Clippers vs Lakers: Horton-Tucker dominates in preseason win for Lakers

With Lakers' superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the bench, getting some much-needed rest, the NBA champions needed someone else from their roster to step up and lead the team on both ends of the floor on Sunday, and once again, Talen Horton-Tucker took up that mantle. The Chicago-born guard set a new record career-high for points in the Lakers’ preseason opener against the Clippers on Friday and then broke his own record on Sunday by racking up 33 points.

33 points & no fear.



See you Wednesday, Lakers Fam ✌️ pic.twitter.com/wZxsK5gXt5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 14, 2020

Horton-Tucker managed to grab another double with 10 rebounds, which was tied for the team-high with new arrival Montrezl Harrell. In 41 minutes of playing time, Horton-Tucker also managed four steals and grabbed attention from several NBA fans on social media.

On Twitter, one wrote, "Just saw Horton-Tucker dominate the Clippers again, Lakers could go 72-0 this season" while another added, "Horton-Tucker seems to be another superstar, toppling his own records in a space of three days." A third wrote, "Yes!!! Talen was amazing and it's always fun to beat the Clippers"

Y’all know he turned 20 two weeks ago, right? Young KILLER🔥 https://t.co/tjDPlqBHzf — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) December 14, 2020

The @Lakers found another gem in Talen Horton-Tucker. He led with 33 points and 10 rebounds in their 131-106 over the Clippers in exhibition! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 14, 2020

On Friday, Horton-Tucker started in the 87-81 preseason victory over the Clippers as well and ended up with game-high 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

NBA live scores: Lakers thrash Clippers at Staples Centre

The Lakers comfortably beat their crosstown rivals 128-106 despite the fact that the Clippers had most of their players available again. The Clippers had 17 different players feature on Sunday.

Frank Vogel's men led throughout the preseason contest and displayed enough chemistry to suggest that they're ready for the 2020-21 campaign. The Purple and Gold rushed to a 14-point lead in the first quarter itself as Marc Gasol and Quinn Cook played the role of facilitators in the first 12 minutes.

A total of six different Lakers players including Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Montrezl Harrell, Caldwell-Pope, and Quinn Cook finished the game in double figures.

Image Credits - AP