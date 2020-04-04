TB Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Beer will square off against the Bank of Taiwan in the upcoming SBL-Chinese Taipei 2020 game. The game will be held on Saturday, April 4 at 2:30 PM IST. The TB vs BT game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TB vs BT Dream11 prediction, TB vs BT Dream11 team and TB vs BT Dream11 top picks.

TB vs BT Dream11 prediction: Taiwan Beer preview

Currently, Taiwan Beer is ranked first on stage two standing with 20 points. They have played 11 games this season, out of which they have won nine games and lost two. They lost their last game against Yulon Luxgen Dinos 91-70, and the game before that against Pauian Archiland 94-75. Previously, the team had been on a three-game winning streak and will have to win against the Bank of Taiwan in order to maintain their No. 1 ranking.

TB vs BT Dream11 prediction: Bank of Taiwan preview

On the stage two standings, Bank of Taiwan are currently on the fourth position with 14 points. The team has played 11 games, winning three and losing eight. They won their last game against Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team with a 89-77 margin. However, they lost their game before that vs Pauian Archiland with a 85-80 margin. If the Bank of Taiwan wins this game, Taiwan Beer's two-game losing streak will be extended.

TB vs BT Dream11 team squad

TB vs BT Dream11 team squad – Bank of Taiwan

Po-Sheng Chang, Chen Yu-Jui, Gao Jian-Yi, Chi-En Li, Xiang Zhang, Matt Jones, Wei Che Lee, Long Hong Yuan, Zhang Jiahe, Yo-Xou Chen, Wang Tai-Jie, Lu Guan-Ting, Po-Wei Lin, Huang Jiaming, Lin Renhong, Wu Youren, Liu Renhao, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell and Hsieh Zong-Rong

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan and Su Bo-Zhang.

TB vs BT Dream11 top picks: Probable starting 5

Taiwan Beer – Yu An Chang, Kentrell Barkley, Huang Tsung Han, Po Hsun Chou, Igor Zaytsev

Bank Of Taiwan – Po Sheng Chang, Matt Jones, Yo Xou Chen, Lin Renhong, Charles Mitchell

TB vs BT Dream11 prediction

Note: The TB vs BT Dream prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results.

