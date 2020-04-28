TB Vs YD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live Game Info

Taiwan Beer will face Yulon Luxgen Dinos in their next Taiwan SBL 2019-2020 clash on Tuesday, April 28. Taiwan Beer have clinched the top spot in both the stages of the competition. Taiwan Beer won 11 games out of the 16 games played in the first stage. In the second stage, Taiwan Beer were on the winning side 14 times out of the 16 games played.

As for Yulon Luxgen Dinos, they managed to bag the second spot in the first stage and grabbed the third spot in the second stage. Yulon Luxgen Dinos won nine games in the first stage. They won seven games in the second stage. They last played Taiwan Beer in the competition, a game they lost 94-74.

The TB vs YD Dream11 game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2:30 PM in Taiwan. Here is the TB vs YD Dream11 prediction, TB vs YD Dream11 top picks and TB vs YD Dream11 team.

TB vs YD Dream11 team

TB vs YD Dream11 top picks

Yu-An Chang (Captain) Huang Tsung-Han (Vice-captain) Po-Chen Chou Sim Bhullar

TB vs YD Dream11 team: Taiwan Beer full squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang

TB vs YD Dream11 team: Yulon Luxgen Dinos full squad

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Po-Chen Chou, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction

Our TB vs YD Dream11 prediction is that Taiwan Beer will win this game.

Note: The TB vs YD Dream11 prediction, TB vs YD Dream11 top picks, and TB vs YD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TB vs YD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.