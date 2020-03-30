TB Vs YD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Beer will be up against Yulon Luxgen Dinos in the Super Basketball League Chinese Taipei 2020 tournament. Taiwan Beer are on the top spot of the Stage 1 points table with 27 points to their name. Taiwan Beer have managed to win 11 games out of the 16 games played (Lost 5). TB have taken the top spot in Stage 2 as well after bagging 16 points.

As for Yulon Luxgen Dinos, they are on the second spot of the SBL Chinese Taipei 2020 tournament stage 1 points table. Yulon Luxgen Dinos managed to bag 25 points in Stage 1. They won nine games in the 16 games played (Lost 7). Yulon Luxgen Dinos are third in Stage 2 points table with a total of 12 points in their name.

The match is scheduled for Monday, March 30, 4:30 PM IST. Here is the TB vs YD Dream11 prediction, TB vs YD Dream11 top picks and TB vs YD Dream11 team.

TB vs YD Dream11 team

TB vs YD Dream11 top picks

Shih-En Fan (Captain) Chen Zhaohao (Vice-captain) Zier Lu

TB vs YD Dream11 team: full squad

TB vs YD Dream11 team: Taiwan Beer full squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

TB vs YD Dream11 team: Yulon Luxgen Dinos full squad

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction: Playing 5

Taiwan Beer predicted 5

Yu-An Chang, Kentrell Barkley, Huang Tsung-Han, Shih-En Fan, Igor Zaytsev

Yulon Luxgen Predicted 5

Marcus Keane, Kai-Hsung Hu, Zier Lu, Lu Cheng-Ju, Sim Bhullar

TB vs YD Dream11 prediction

Taiwan Beer enter the game as favourites.

Note: The TB vs YD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the TB vs YD Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.