Team LeBron Vs Team Durant, NBA All-Star Game: Live Streaming Details, Team News & More

Basketball fans around the globe are currently up for a treat as Team LeBron is all set to lock horns against Team Durant in the 2022 edition of the NBA All-Star Game. LeBron James is undefeated in the current format of the All-Star game as he won against Team Curry in 2018, Team Giannis in 2019 and 2020, before winning against Team Durant last year. The upcoming match is the same as the previous year’s matchup and LeBron’s squad is stacked up with three other former NBA MVPs in one starting unit alongside him.

Team LeBron vs Team Durant: Team News

With superstars like Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and DeMar Rozan expected to start alongside, it may be tough for Team Durant to compete, however, Dramon Green said that the team will be just fine. As per AP, revealing his during the All-Star weekend, Green said, “Well, we’re all All-Stars here. So I think we stack up just fine and I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes, but I think we’ll be just fine.”

For Team Durant, Kevin Durant is still out of action due to a sprained knee ligament and will be replaced by Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum in the starting lineup. NBA 2021-22 scoring leader Joel Embiid, Atlanta’s Trae Young constitute the team, alongside first-time All-Stars starters Ja Morant and Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins.

Team LeBron vs Team Durant: Live Streaming details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 match between Team LeBron vs Team Durant by tuning into the live streaming on the Voot Select website or its mobile app. MTV India is telecasting the NBA All-Star Weekend in India and VH1 channels. The match will start from the Spectrum Center at 6:30 AM on Monday in India.

The NBA 2022 All-Star game will be telecasted on TNT in the United States and will be streamed on the TNT app. The match will be streamed live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom(UK). The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM on Saturday in the US and at 1:00 AM on Sunday in the UK.

(Image: AP)