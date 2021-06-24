Team USA: Will James Harden Join Tokyo Olympics Team Despite Being Out Injured For Long?

While the NBA 2020-21 season is still ongoing, the USA Basketball team for Tokyo Olympics is on its way to being finalized. A few days ago, it seemed as if Brooklyn Nets star James Harden would be playing with Team USA, despite his hamstring injury. However, as per recent reports, Harden has reportedly withdrawn from the team, and will be working on his injury instead.

Has James Harden withdrawn from the USA Basketball team for Tokyo Olympics?

According to The Athletic, James Harden has withdrawn from the Olympic team. The roster including 12 players was revealed on Wednesday, which will no longer include James Harden. However, new players like Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Reports added that Harden wanted to play, but his lingering hamstring injury caused him to sit out the games in Tokyo.

Nets‘ James Harden has withdrawn from Team USA coming off his hamstring injury during the postseason, sources said. https://t.co/aQKSKqVIUo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2021

Other players on the Tokyo Olympics roster

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Net

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

However, it is important to note that the ongoing NBA playoffs can stretch as long as July 22. That puts players from the Suns and the Bucks on the court until three days before the Olympics opening game vs France. If needed, the USA Basketball team will take the players to Tokyo on a special plane.

Players like Steph Curry and Donovan Mitchell will be out of the Olympics this year. Curry cited offseason commitments for his absence, while Mitchell will be looking at his ankle injury and recovering. That being said, this is the first time LaVine and Grant will be playing on a senior international platform while representing the USA. However, they were a part of the 2016 USA Select Team that played against the 2016 US Team which won a gold at Rio.

The US Team will be up for their fourth straight gold medal at the Olympics this year. San Antonio Spurs' head coach Gregg Popovich will be coaching the team, who will also begin training camp on July 6 in Las Vegas. They will play exhibition games before the Olympics – where their first game on July 25 against France is already scheduled.

Summer Olympics start date

The Olympics will begin on July 23, 2021, and will continue till August 8.

