Terance Mann Flaunts Rajon Rondo Card He's Carried Since School Days After Veteran's Trade

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers acquired veteran point guard Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams. It's safe to say that one of the team's youngest players, Terance Mann, is a fan of the move. In fact, after the Clippers' 98-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Mann showed reporters a Rajon Rondo rookie card that he has apparently carried with him since middle school.

Earlier on Thursday, the LA Clippers announced that the team acquired Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Lou Williams, two future second-round draft picks and cash considerations in the deal. The 35-year-old Rondo returns to Los Angeles, where he won his second NBA title last season with the Lakers before joining the Hawks on a two-year, $15 million deal during the offseason. The veteran NBA star will give the Clippers championship experience, leadership and basketball IQ at point guard.

Rondo will also reunite with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, who was an assistant with the Boston Celtics from 2011-13 when Rondo was with the Eastern Conference giants. The four-time All-Star averaged a mere 3.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while playing for the Hawks earlier in the season. However, among active players, Rondo ranks fourth in assists (7,310 at 15th overall in NBA history) and sixth in steals (1,470)

Terance Mann reveals Rajon Rondo card to reporters

After the Clippers narrowly beat the Spurs on Thursday, the real fun came during Terance Mann's postgame press conference. Mann spoke about his respect and love for his new teammate, Rajon Rondo, and also admitted that he has carried around a rookie card of the 35-year-old since he was in the seventh grade. Mann explained that Rondo's card has always been in his wallet and it served as a good luck charm for him.

Mann, who is likely to get several minutes alongside Rondo for the remainder of the season, said, "The story is somebody gave it to me and then I had made the A-team for my travel team. They gave it to me that day and I made the A-team and I was like 'Man, it gotta be because of this card.' So I kept the card and I just kept getting better and better at basketball. I'm like 'It's because of this card. I'm going to the NBA definitely.' I just had it in my wallet ever since. It's my good luck charm now."

