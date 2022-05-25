Texas School Shooting: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Emotional, Calls For Gun Reforms

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has reacted angrily to the Texas Shooting incident where a gunman killed 18 children and at least one adult at an elementary school in the west Texas town of Uvalde. Ahead of Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Kerr decided against talking about the game in his pregame news conference.

NBA teams Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors paid tribute to the victims of a Texas shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde on Tuesday. The teams held a moment of silence before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

While speaking to the press regarding the Texas school shooting Kerr said, "I'm not going to talk about basketball. Nothing's happened with our team in the last six hours. We're going to start the same way tonight. Any basketball questions don't matter. Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here, and a teacher. In the last 10 days, we've had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we've had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, now we have children murdered at school."

Kerr yelled, slamming his fists on the table and said, "When are we going to do something? I'm tired. I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I'm so tired. Excuse me. I'm sorry. I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough".

Uvalde Memorial Hospital claimed that after the incident 13 children were transported to the hospital via ambulance, and a 66-year-old mother was reported to be in critical condition at another hospital. The number of people injured in the incident, in addition to the deaths, was not immediately known. Named by the officials as Salvador Ramos, the suspect reportedly "abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle.