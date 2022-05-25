Texas Shooting: NBA Star LeBron James Questions 'safety' In Schools After 19 Kids Killed

The world woke up to the tragic news of the horrendous shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old boy on Tuesday. As reported by The Associated Press, at least 19 students were killed in the incident that took place on Tuesday, May 24, alongside two adults. The world reacted swiftly to the news of the 18-year-old opening fire at the school, and reactions from the sports world also flowed in.

Basketball superstar LeBron James took to his official Twitter handle to share his views and questioned the safety of children in schools. He expressed condolences toward the families of the kids who lost their lives and mentioned that a school is supposed to be the safest place for children. The Texas shooting incident took place days after a shooter killed 10 Afro-American people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Speaking about the Texas school shooting incident, LeBron said, “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! (sic)”.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

NBA family pays tribute to the victims

Meanwhile, the NBA also put forward their heartfelt condolences and observed a minute of silence for the victims before Game 4 of the Conference Finals between Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. “The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community,” the NBA tweeted.

The NBA family is devastated by the horrific shooting that took place today in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community. — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2022

US President Joe Biden calls for restrictions on firearms

Following the horrific killing, US President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for restrictions on firearms on Tuesday morning. Barely an hour after returning from a five-day trip to Asia, President Biden pleaded to address the gun violence and also blamed the manufacturers and their supporters for blocking legislation in Washington. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” Biden said.

“There’s a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out,” Biden said during his address from the White House.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @lakers/Instagram)