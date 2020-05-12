The Last Dance Episodes 7 And 8 Averaged 5.2 Million Viewers: Report

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance continued to bring in millions of viewers after the release of Episodes 7 and 8. The Last Dance Episodes 7 and 8 viewership numbers were 5.1 and 5.3 million viewers respectively. While the total average seems to have dropped from last week, the overall The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 viewership numbers are reportedly 57% more than the last documentary debut on ESPN (You Don’t Know Bo in 2012). Here are The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 viewership numbers and The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 ratings.

How many people watched The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8? The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 viewership numbers

“The Last Dance” is averaging 5.6 million viewers across premieres of its first eight episodes. On Sunday Episodes 7 and 8 averaged 5.1 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m. ET, with episode 7 averaging 5.3 million viewers and episode 8 averaging 4.9 million viewers. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 11, 2020

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 viewership averages 5.1 million viewers

Since the sports world has been on hiatus after the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN has aired the 10 most-viewed sports telecasts. All of The Last Dance's eight episodes have ranked on the list. Each week, the demand for the documentary on streaming sites and apps keeps increasing. Taking into account all the ratings, Episodes 1-6 have a reported average viewership of around 12.2 million. The reports for Episodes 7 and 8 will be available later this week.

The Last Dance is now the most-viewed documentary in ESPN history. As per reports, The Last Dance viewership numbers surpassed expectations and 'blew away' everyone's 'optimistic projections.' It is also the most-viewed ESPN broadcast in 2020 since the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson in January.

The documentary also reportedly suppressed Oscar winner O.J.: Made in America. While the ratings seem to have dropped because the episodes getting leaked over the weeks, many reports exude confidence that Episodes 9 and 10 will gain more views. This is because the last two episodes were recently completed and have not been leaked.

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 viewership promises more viewers for the finale episodes

Episodes 9 and 10 of #TheLastDance will get the highest ratings of the docuseries since the premiere. One of the reasons ratings have dipped each week is the first eight episodes leaked. Why not the last two? Episode 9 was finished last week. Episode 10 is being locked in today. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 11, 2020

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 ratings for the top five metered markets

Chicago – 11.6 rating

Greensboro – 5.7 rating

Raleigh-Durham – 4.6 rating

Nashville – 4.4 rating

Columbus – 4.2 rating

