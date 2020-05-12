Last Updated:

The Last Dance Episodes 7 And 8 Averaged 5.2 Million Viewers: Report

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 were released this Sunday (Monday IST) on ESPN and ESPN2 at 9:00 AM EST and reportedly averaged a total of 5.2 million viewers.

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance continued to bring in millions of viewers after the release of Episodes 7 and 8. The Last Dance Episodes 7 and 8 viewership numbers were 5.1 and 5.3 million viewers respectively. While the total average seems to have dropped from last week, the overall The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 viewership numbers are reportedly 57% more than the last documentary debut on ESPN (You Don’t Know Bo in 2012). Here are The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 viewership numbers and The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 ratings. 

How many people watched The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8? The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 viewership numbers

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 viewership averages 5.1 million viewers

Since the sports world has been on hiatus after the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN has aired the 10 most-viewed sports telecasts. All of The Last Dance's eight episodes have ranked on the list. Each week, the demand for the documentary on streaming sites and apps keeps increasing. Taking into account all the ratings, Episodes 1-6 have a reported average viewership of around 12.2 million. The reports for Episodes 7 and 8 will be available later this week. 

The Last Dance is now the most-viewed documentary in ESPN history. As per reports, The Last Dance viewership numbers surpassed expectations and 'blew away' everyone's 'optimistic projections.' It is also the most-viewed ESPN broadcast in 2020 since the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson in January.

The documentary also reportedly suppressed Oscar winner O.J.: Made in America. While the ratings seem to have dropped because the episodes getting leaked over the weeks, many reports exude confidence that Episodes 9 and 10 will gain more views. This is because the last two episodes were recently completed and have not been leaked.

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 viewership promises more viewers for the finale episodes

The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 ratings for the top five metered markets

  • Chicago – 11.6 rating
  • Greensboro – 5.7 rating
  • Raleigh-Durham – 4.6 rating
  • Nashville – 4.4 rating 
  • Columbus – 4.2 rating

