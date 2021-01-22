Thunder Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder will lock horns against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at Staples Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here's a look at how to watch Thunder vs Clippers live stream, team news, NBA standings and our prediction for the same.

Also Read: Steph Curry Has Meme-worthy Reaction After Reporter Calls Him 'Wardell': WATCH

Thunder vs Clippers prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are back to their very best and find themselves at third in the NBA standings for the Western Conference. Tyronn Lue's side are currently on a five-game winning run and are close on the heels of early risers Utah Jazz and defending champions Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers romped to a comfortable 115-96 win over the Sacramento Kings at home last time out and will look to do the same when the Oklahoma City Thunder arrive. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 51 points last time, dealing with the Kings' defence with relative ease.

Make that five in a row.@honey highlights from the win. pic.twitter.com/VqBrVHGqI4 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 21, 2021

Also Read: NBA Viewership Skyrockets By Whopping 34% After Blockbuster Martin Luther King Day Games

As for Oklahoma City, the Thunder are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 6-7 record. OKC have won only one of their last four games and will look to arrest their slide on the trip to Los Angeles. Thunder suffered a humiliating 119-101 defeat against the Denver Nuggets last time out, with Nikola Jokic running rounds around their defence. Luguentz Dort was the only bright spot, with Shai Gilkgeous-Alexander enduring a night to forget. The Clippers are overwhelming favourites, and it'll take something special from the Thunder to overthrow them on Friday night.

Also Read: NBA Star Enes Kanter Still Receives Death Threats In The States Amid Erdogan Row

Thunder vs Clippers team news: Injured and doubtful players

OKC Thunder: Al Horford, Ty Jerome (out)

Al Horford, Ty Jerome (out) LA Clippers: None

Thunder vs Clippers team news: Predicted line-ups

OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, George Hill, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, George Hill, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby LA Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum

Thunder vs Clippers live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Thunder vs Clippers live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, January 23.

Also Read: Thunder Vs Nuggets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

(Image Courtesy: OKC Thunder, LA Clippers Instagram)